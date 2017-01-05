Breaking News

  • A Look at the Year Ahead

    A Look at the Year Ahead The Town and Village have Similar Plans for the New Year Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   The

  • Chamber is a Cheerleader

    Chamber is a Cheerleader Ellicottville’s Chamber of Commerce is Tireless at Promoting Story by John Thomas Staff

  • Outdoor & Rec Sports Show

    Outdoor & Rec Sports Show Speakers Abundant for this Year’s Olean Area Sports Show    OLEAN -- Whether coming off

  • Made in America

    Made in America Museum in Eldred, PA Host First ‘Store in Store’    Mark Andol, Founder and CEO of the Made in America

  • Ellicottville Year in Review

    Ellicottville Year in Review Loss and Triumph Mark Another Great Year in Ellicottville By John Thomas Staff Writer It’s safe to

    Inside Business Track

    •

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room Newest Eatery Aims to Feel Like Home Story and Photo by John Thomas Staff Writer   “I want people to feel like this is their second home.” That’s Bill Finnerty talking about the kind of hospitality he plans to extend to customers in his new restaurant Finnerty’s Tap Room. […]

    •

      Madigan’s Turns 35

      Inside Business Track: Madigan’s Turns 35 From Mullligan’s Brick Bar in Allentown to the Green Bar in E’Ville By Chad Neal Last week marked the 35th Anniversary of the legendary establishment in Ellicottville, Madigan’s. Every year the Kells, owners of the bar and restaurant celebrate their successful business by inviting friends and family to enjoy […]

    •

      E’Ville Dental Group

      Inside Business Track: E’Ville Dental Group EDG Changes Hands; Dr Joseph Vilardo DDS Takes Over By Chad Neal Ellicottville has had a dental office for a long time. It is now called the Ellicottville Dental Group and has been since the firm moved to it’s new home at 6133 Rte. 219 Suite 1003, when Dr. […]

    •

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room A New Restaurant and Bar Opening Before the New Year By Chad Neal   As we watch the evolution of Ellicottville taking place, we see new businesses open up and become part of the community. Being the destination that this place is opens up the doors for places to […]

    •

      EVL Lodge

      Inside Business Track: EVL Lodge EVL Lodge Keeps on Improving By Chad Neal Ellicottville is a destination and has been for a long time. Even before the ski industry boomed decades ago, Ellicottville was a stop over for travelers making their way through the area. The EVL Lodge (previously Kelly House Lodge) has been part […]

    Up Close & Personal

    •

      A Look at the Year Ahead

      A Look at the Year Ahead The Town and Village have Similar Plans for the New Year Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   The Town and Village of Ellicottville have a history of working closely together to maintain the quality of our community. In talking to both Village Mayor John Burrell and Town Supervisor […]

    •

      Chamber is a Cheerleader

      Chamber is a Cheerleader Ellicottville’s Chamber of Commerce is Tireless at Promoting Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   If you wonder what the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce has planned for the new year, you would naturally think of the usual chamber events: Fall Festival, Rock N’Roll Weekend, and Summer Music Festival; to name a […]

    •

      Outdoor & Rec Sports Show

      Outdoor & Rec Sports Show Speakers Abundant for this Year’s Olean Area Sports Show    OLEAN — Whether coming off the big game season, enjoying winter sports, gearing up for spring fishing or looking to spend a fun day with family, everyone will enjoy the 8th annual Greater Olean Area Outdoor & Rec Sports Show; it brings the […]

    •

      Made in America

      Made in America Museum in Eldred, PA Host First ‘Store in Store’    Mark Andol, Founder and CEO of the Made in America Store headquartered in Elma, NY, announced a brand new retail collaboration that will draw even more visitors to a cultural treasure less than two hours from Buffalo. Announcement coincides with the 75th […]

    •

      Village Home With Original Charm

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Village Home With Original Charm 26-28 W Washington St.     MLS#B1012148      $699,999    Truly one of the Ellicottville village’s most significant homes, completely updated throughout with its character left intact, with large gathering rooms, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, formal grand entry, gracious front porch and huge back deck, huge bedrooms and attic […]

    Architectural Spotlight

    •

      Village Home With Original Charm

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Village Home With Original Charm 26-28 W Washington St.     MLS#B1012148      $699,999    Truly one of the Ellicottville village’s most significant homes, completely updated throughout with its character left intact, with large gathering rooms, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, formal grand entry, gracious front porch and huge back deck, huge bedrooms and attic […]

    •

      Heart of the Village of Ellicottville!

      Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville Heart of the Village of Ellicottville! 2 Jefferson St., Ellicottville       B479507       $499,900 Great opportunity, and new reduced price. 6 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, huge corner lot with a double garage with income apartment. Charming breakfast room and sunny kitchen, double sided fireplace, full dry basement and enclosed sunporch. Bring your family, your […]

    •

      Location with Ski In/Out Convenience!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Location with Ski In/Out Convenience! 36 HoliMont Avenue       MLS#B1013216       $398,000 Check out this fabulous location at HoliMont! You will enjoy the ski in/out convenience of this uniquely designed 4 to 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath contemporary chalet. The step down living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace is the ideal place […]

    •

      Family Retreat on 10 Acres!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Family Retreat on 10 Acres! 7975 Route 219 N         MLS#B477467         NEW PRICE of $429,000 A great family retreat in the Southern Tier just north of Ellicottville situated on 10 rolling acres. Constructed w/ distinction & thought offering 4 separate suites plus 2 efficiency units so everyone can have their own space. […]

    •

      Classic Ellicottville Chalet

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Classic Ellicottville Chalet 6885 Springs Road       MLS#B1012236        $349,000 Smart style & a smart buy! Looking for the best location & view of the ski slopes, come & check out this chalet. Loads of room, sleeps 13+ making for a great investment property. Desirable open floor plan for entertaining […]

    Local News

    •

      Ski for a Cause

      Ski for a Cause 19th Annual Kids Escaping Drugs Skiscape this Sunday    On January 8 from 8am-4:30pm, nearly 200 participants will come out to enjoy the snow-covered hills of the beautiful HoliMont Ski Area in Ellicottville, NY. This one-of-a kind annual event highlights one of the best winter activities in WNY…. skiing and snowboarding, and […]

    •

      Emergency Purchase

      Emergency Purchase Special Meeting Held for Snowplow Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Mayor John Burrell held a special emergency meeting of the Village Board of Trustees after declaring a state of emergency for sidewalk snow removal. He said the current sidewalk snowplow had broken down while the crew was out plowing the sidewalks. […]

    •

      Peter Cetera Live on January 7th

      Live at SAC Peter Cetera Live on January 7th Grammy award winning singer/songwriter, Peter Cetera comes to the Seneca Allegany Event Center January 7, 2017 at 7pm! Peter Cetera has had two distinct musical careers. From 1968 thru 1986 he was the singer, songwriter, and bass player for the legendary rock group “Chicago”. In his […]

    •

      Village Open Position

      Village Open Position Village Position for Code Enforcement Officer Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Good News The news at the start of the Village Board of Trustees meeting was unusually good last Monday. As is his custom, Village Mayor John Burrell started the meeting off with good news. In this case, the news […]

    •

      ﻿CCE Open House & Christmas Cantata

      CCE Open House Cooperative Ext. Annual Meeting, Dec. 12 By Anna Hagley Join the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County for their Annual Meeting and Open House on Monday, December 12th, 2016 from 6-8pm | 28 Parkside Dr., Ellicottville, NY 14731. Attendees of this event can expect to be treated to an esteemed Keynote Speaker, […]

     
     
     