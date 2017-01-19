Breaking News

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room Newest Eatery Aims to Feel Like Home Story and Photo by John Thomas Staff Writer   “I want people to feel like this is their second home.” That’s Bill Finnerty talking about the kind of hospitality he plans to extend to customers in his new restaurant Finnerty’s Tap Room. […]

      Madigan’s Turns 35

      Inside Business Track: Madigan’s Turns 35 From Mullligan’s Brick Bar in Allentown to the Green Bar in E’Ville By Chad Neal Last week marked the 35th Anniversary of the legendary establishment in Ellicottville, Madigan’s. Every year the Kells, owners of the bar and restaurant celebrate their successful business by inviting friends and family to enjoy […]

      E’Ville Dental Group

      Inside Business Track: E’Ville Dental Group EDG Changes Hands; Dr Joseph Vilardo DDS Takes Over By Chad Neal Ellicottville has had a dental office for a long time. It is now called the Ellicottville Dental Group and has been since the firm moved to it’s new home at 6133 Rte. 219 Suite 1003, when Dr. […]

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room A New Restaurant and Bar Opening Before the New Year By Chad Neal   As we watch the evolution of Ellicottville taking place, we see new businesses open up and become part of the community. Being the destination that this place is opens up the doors for places to […]

      EVL Lodge

      Inside Business Track: EVL Lodge EVL Lodge Keeps on Improving By Chad Neal Ellicottville is a destination and has been for a long time. Even before the ski industry boomed decades ago, Ellicottville was a stop over for travelers making their way through the area. The EVL Lodge (previously Kelly House Lodge) has been part […]

      Junior Ski Program @ HV

      Junior Ski Program @ HV Rangers Program at Holiday Valley By Chad Neal      Ellicottville wouldn’t be what it is today if the skiing industry didn’t grow to what it has become. Our ski areas have helped Ellicottville become a mecca of tourism for outdoor winter sports with a growing outdoor summer popularity as […]

      Snowshoe Social @ HM

      Snowshoe Social @ HM HoliMont Snowshoe Social; January 21st at 6PM    HoilMont is excited to announce the expansion of their winter fun activities with the first ever Snowshoe Social to be held on January 21st. The brave group of snowshoer’s will meet at Canfield lot at 6pm and head out on a 3 ½ […]

      Celebration of Father Ron

      Celebration of Father Ron Parish Priest Reflects on 40 Years of Service Story by John Thomas Staff Writer      In October Father Ron Mierzwa celebrated the 40th anniversary of his ordination into the priesthood. Born in Buffalo, he is the second of four boys. Raised in Tonawanda, he attended Catholic school. As a young […]

      Women’s Ski Clinic

      Women’s Ski Clinic “Your Turn” Women’s Clinic Coached by Lisa Densmore Ballard By Madeline Mahoney    Calling all women skiers! Highly regarded ski coach and instructor, Lisa Densmore Ballard, is hosting Holiday Valley Snowsport School’s fifth annual “Your Turn” women’s clinic on January 26 & 27, 2017. The clinic is open to intermediate through advanced […]

      Nestled In The Woods On Almost 10 Acres!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Nestled In The Woods On Almost 10 Acres! 7447 Dublin Road        MLS#B1019254        $524,900    Nestled in the woods is this spacious 4+ bedroom, 3-1/2 bath contemporary on almost 10 acres. Fully furnished for your buying convenience. Brazilian cherry flooring accents the kitchen and dining area. Relax in the living room with […]

      Nestled In The Woods On Almost 10 Acres!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Nestled In The Woods On Almost 10 Acres! 7447 Dublin Road        MLS#B1019254        $524,900    Nestled in the woods is this spacious 4+ bedroom, 3-1/2 bath contemporary on almost 10 acres. Fully furnished for your buying convenience. Brazilian cherry flooring accents the kitchen and dining area. Relax in the living room with […]

      Village Home With Original Charm

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Village Home With Original Charm 26-28 W Washington St.     MLS#B1012148      $699,999    Truly one of the Ellicottville village’s most significant homes, completely updated throughout with its character left intact, with large gathering rooms, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, formal grand entry, gracious front porch and huge back deck, huge bedrooms and attic […]

      Heart of the Village of Ellicottville!

      Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville Heart of the Village of Ellicottville! 2 Jefferson St., Ellicottville       B479507       $499,900 Great opportunity, and new reduced price. 6 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, huge corner lot with a double garage with income apartment. Charming breakfast room and sunny kitchen, double sided fireplace, full dry basement and enclosed sunporch. Bring your family, your […]

      Location with Ski In/Out Convenience!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Location with Ski In/Out Convenience! 36 HoliMont Avenue       MLS#B1013216       $398,000 Check out this fabulous location at HoliMont! You will enjoy the ski in/out convenience of this uniquely designed 4 to 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath contemporary chalet. The step down living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace is the ideal place […]

      Family Retreat on 10 Acres!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Family Retreat on 10 Acres! 7975 Route 219 N         MLS#B477467         NEW PRICE of $429,000 A great family retreat in the Southern Tier just north of Ellicottville situated on 10 rolling acres. Constructed w/ distinction & thought offering 4 separate suites plus 2 efficiency units so everyone can have their own space. […]

      Welcome to Blues Weekend & Boarder Cross Weekend

      Welcome to Blues Weekend This Weekend Packed with Music & Harleys Coinciding with Ellicottville’s Winter Blues Weekend, this weekend, January 20-22, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, is the annual Harley Day Valley at Holiday Valley Ski Resort. Dance through the night in the Village or head up and enjoy the slopes and stop […]

      Village Battles Snow & ECS Board Meeting

      Village Battles Snow Village Board Discusses Sidewalk Snow Removal Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Good News    In typical fashion, Village Mayor John Burrell started off the Board meeting with good news. He reported the Village had received checks from both the New York State CHIPS program and the PAVENY program totaling $26,332.54.   […]

      Ski for a Cause

      Ski for a Cause 19th Annual Kids Escaping Drugs Skiscape this Sunday    On January 8 from 8am-4:30pm, nearly 200 participants will come out to enjoy the snow-covered hills of the beautiful HoliMont Ski Area in Ellicottville, NY. This one-of-a kind annual event highlights one of the best winter activities in WNY…. skiing and snowboarding, and […]

      Emergency Purchase

      Emergency Purchase Special Meeting Held for Snowplow Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Mayor John Burrell held a special emergency meeting of the Village Board of Trustees after declaring a state of emergency for sidewalk snow removal. He said the current sidewalk snowplow had broken down while the crew was out plowing the sidewalks. […]

      Peter Cetera Live on January 7th

      Live at SAC Peter Cetera Live on January 7th Grammy award winning singer/songwriter, Peter Cetera comes to the Seneca Allegany Event Center January 7, 2017 at 7pm! Peter Cetera has had two distinct musical careers. From 1968 thru 1986 he was the singer, songwriter, and bass player for the legendary rock group “Chicago”. In his […]

     
     
     