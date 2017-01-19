Breaking News

Junior Ski Program @ HV Junior Ski Program @ HV Rangers Program at Holiday Valley By Chad Neal Ellicottville wouldn't be what it is today if the skiing industry didn't grow to what it has become. Our ski areas have helped Ellicottville become a Readmore

Snowshoe Social @ HM Snowshoe Social @ HM HoliMont Snowshoe Social; January 21st at 6PM HoilMont is excited to announce the expansion of their winter fun activities with the first ever Snowshoe Social to be held on January 21st. The brave group of Readmore

Celebration of Father Ron Celebration of Father Ron Parish Priest Reflects on 40 Years of Service Story by John Thomas Staff Writer In October Father Ron Mierzwa celebrated the 40th anniversary of his ordination into the priesthood. Born in Readmore

Women’s Ski Clinic Women’s Ski Clinic “Your Turn” Women’s Clinic Coached by Lisa Densmore Ballard By Madeline Mahoney Calling all women skiers! Highly regarded ski coach and instructor, Lisa Densmore Ballard, is hosting Holiday Valley Readmore

Winter Blues Festival Winter Blues Festival Next Weekend Ellicottville is Packed with Music Coinciding with Ellicottville’s Winter Blues Weekend, January 20-22, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, is the annual Harley Day Valley at Readmore

Harley Day Valley Harley Day Valley Live Music, Drink Specials & a Ride on a Harley Being a biker in western NY, winter can be a challenging time of year. Your bike is put away, fuel stabilized, tethered to the wall with a battery tender and Readmore

Planning for Mardi Gras Planning for Mardi Gras 25th Silver Anniversary Celebrated March 11, 2017 By Carol Fisher For the last two hundred years, Cattaraugus County has always celebrated veterans, Native Americans, Santa Claus, dogs and sundry Readmore

Village Planning Board Village Planning Board M&T Bank Signs Check Out; Tallies Bank Signage Story by John Thomas Staff Writer In several work sessions with a design specialist from M&T Bank the Village Planning Board reduced the Readmore

A Look at the Year Ahead A Look at the Year Ahead The Town and Village have Similar Plans for the New Year Story by John Thomas Staff Writer The Town and Village of Ellicottville have a history of working closely together to maintain the quality of our Readmore