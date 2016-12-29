Breaking News

Ellicottville Year in Review Ellicottville Year in Review Loss and Triumph Mark Another Great Year in Ellicottville By John Thomas Staff Writer It’s safe to say there is never a typical year in Ellicottville. Although each year brings our annual events, there is Readmore

New Year’s Eve at HV New Year’s Eve at HV Two Levels of Fun, Torch Light Parade, Fireworks, Live Music... By Anna Hagley Holiday Valley invites you to be their guest as you ring in the New Year. Whether you are planning to count down to 2017 with family, or with Readmore

Summer Music Festival Summer Music Festival Grand Funk Railroad, Carl Dixon & the Last Buffalo, BPO to perform Snow may be on the top of everyone’s minds as winter grips our region, but the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce would like to jump ahead just a Readmore

Hall of Fame Artist in E’VL Hall of Fame Artist in E’VL Joe Louis Walker’s Grammy Nominated Blues at Balloon’s, Jan. 6 By Chad Neal Friday January 6th at Balloons restaurant and Nightclub, Joe Louis Walker will be performing his Grammy Nominated contemporary blues Readmore

Request for Sign Honored Request for Sign Honored Last Town Board Meeting of the Year Story by John Thomas Staff Writer Business from the Floor Supervisor Matt McAndrew began the Town Board meeting with the news that DPW Superintendent Tom Scharf was Readmore

Rotary Thanks Community Rotary Thanks Community “Friends of Rotary”, Businesses & Residences Work Together As the year draws to an end, our Rotary Club reflects upon the past year amazed. This community is so caring and generous allowing us to share this Readmore

World’s Largest Ski Lesson World’s Largest Ski Lesson Holiday Hopes to Help Break World Record By Victor Rieman On Friday January 6th Holiday Valley, along with several other resorts around the United States and Canada, will host a Guinness Book of World Records event Readmore

Winter Festivals 2017 Winter Festivals 2017 Winter Blues Hits the Village Jan. 20-22; Mardi Gras Mar., 20 The winters in Ellicottville are not only fun on the slopes, the season heats up in the village as well! The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce carries a Readmore

ECS Project Christmas ECS Project Christmas Community Supporting Community By Anna Hagley For many, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, when family and friends, coworkers and neighbors all come together to celebrate, show their love for one another and Readmore