Breaking News

  • Ellicottville Year in Review

    Ellicottville Year in Review Loss and Triumph Mark Another Great Year in Ellicottville By John Thomas Staff Writer It’s safe to

  • New Year’s Eve at HV

    New Year’s Eve at HV Two Levels of Fun, Torch Light Parade, Fireworks, Live Music... By Anna Hagley Holiday Valley invites you to be

  • Summer Music Festival

    Summer Music Festival Grand Funk Railroad, Carl Dixon & the Last Buffalo, BPO to perform    Snow may be on the top of

  • Hall of Fame Artist in E’VL

    Hall of Fame Artist in E’VL Joe Louis Walker’s Grammy Nominated Blues at Balloon’s, Jan. 6 By Chad Neal Friday January 6th at

  • Request for Sign Honored

    Request for Sign Honored Last Town Board Meeting of the Year Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Business from the

    Inside Business Track

    • billy-flinnerty

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room Newest Eatery Aims to Feel Like Home Story and Photo by John Thomas Staff Writer   “I want people to feel like this is their second home.” That’s Bill Finnerty talking about the kind of hospitality he plans to extend to customers in his new restaurant Finnerty’s Tap Room. […]

    • Kevin and Grace Kell in the early years of Madigan’s

      Madigan’s Turns 35

      Inside Business Track: Madigan’s Turns 35 From Mullligan’s Brick Bar in Allentown to the Green Bar in E’Ville By Chad Neal Last week marked the 35th Anniversary of the legendary establishment in Ellicottville, Madigan’s. Every year the Kells, owners of the bar and restaurant celebrate their successful business by inviting friends and family to enjoy […]

    • screen-shot-2016-11-17-at-12-19-09-pm

      E’Ville Dental Group

      Inside Business Track: E’Ville Dental Group EDG Changes Hands; Dr Joseph Vilardo DDS Takes Over By Chad Neal Ellicottville has had a dental office for a long time. It is now called the Ellicottville Dental Group and has been since the firm moved to it’s new home at 6133 Rte. 219 Suite 1003, when Dr. […]

    • Bill Finnerty of Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room A New Restaurant and Bar Opening Before the New Year By Chad Neal   As we watch the evolution of Ellicottville taking place, we see new businesses open up and become part of the community. Being the destination that this place is opens up the doors for places to […]

    • screen-shot-2016-10-06-at-12-51-31-pm

      EVL Lodge

      Inside Business Track: EVL Lodge EVL Lodge Keeps on Improving By Chad Neal Ellicottville is a destination and has been for a long time. Even before the ski industry boomed decades ago, Ellicottville was a stop over for travelers making their way through the area. The EVL Lodge (previously Kelly House Lodge) has been part […]

    Up Close & Personal

    • billy-flinnerty

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room Newest Eatery Aims to Feel Like Home Story and Photo by John Thomas Staff Writer   “I want people to feel like this is their second home.” That’s Bill Finnerty talking about the kind of hospitality he plans to extend to customers in his new restaurant Finnerty’s Tap Room. […]

    • The latest rage downtown is the new “café” style outdoor liquor service.

      Ellicottville Year in Review

      Ellicottville Year in Review Loss and Triumph Mark Another Great Year in Ellicottville By John Thomas Staff Writer It’s safe to say there is never a typical year in Ellicottville.  Although each year brings our annual events, there is always something new that makes each year memorable.  The item that probably had the greatest effect […]

    • screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-12-39-53-pm

      New Year’s Eve at HV

      New Year’s Eve at HV Two Levels of Fun, Torch Light Parade, Fireworks, Live Music… By Anna Hagley Holiday Valley invites you to be their guest as you ring in the New Year. Whether you are planning to count down to 2017 with family, or with friends for an adult night out, they have the […]

    • Grand Funk Railroad to perform, Sunday July 2, during Summer Music Festival 2017

      Summer Music Festival

      Summer Music Festival Grand Funk Railroad, Carl Dixon & the Last Buffalo, BPO to perform    Snow may be on the top of everyone’s minds as winter grips our region, but the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce would like to jump ahead just a bit, to Independence Day Weekend, when the slopes transform not only to […]

    • screen-shot-2016-12-29-at-12-24-53-pm

      Hall of Fame Artist in E’VL

      Hall of Fame Artist in E’VL Joe Louis Walker’s Grammy Nominated Blues at Balloon’s, Jan. 6 By Chad Neal Friday January 6th at Balloons restaurant and Nightclub, Joe Louis Walker will be performing his Grammy Nominated contemporary blues for the crowd on hand. Walker is also a Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist and Vocalist and […]

    Architectural Spotlight

    • 2-jefferson-winter

      Heart of the Village of Ellicottville!

      Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville Heart of the Village of Ellicottville! 2 Jefferson St., Ellicottville       B479507       $499,900 Great opportunity, and new reduced price. 6 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, huge corner lot with a double garage with income apartment. Charming breakfast room and sunny kitchen, double sided fireplace, full dry basement and enclosed sunporch. Bring your family, your […]

    • 36-holimont-24

      Location with Ski In/Out Convenience!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Location with Ski In/Out Convenience! 36 HoliMont Avenue       MLS#B1013216       $398,000 Check out this fabulous location at HoliMont! You will enjoy the ski in/out convenience of this uniquely designed 4 to 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath contemporary chalet. The step down living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace is the ideal place […]

    • img_2255

      Family Retreat on 10 Acres!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Family Retreat on 10 Acres! 7975 Route 219 N         MLS#B477467         NEW PRICE of $429,000 A great family retreat in the Southern Tier just north of Ellicottville situated on 10 rolling acres. Constructed w/ distinction & thought offering 4 separate suites plus 2 efficiency units so everyone can have their own space. […]

    • 6885-springs-exterior-winter

      Classic Ellicottville Chalet

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Classic Ellicottville Chalet 6885 Springs Road       MLS#B1012236        $349,000 Smart style & a smart buy! Looking for the best location & view of the ski slopes, come & check out this chalet. Loads of room, sleeps 13+ making for a great investment property. Desirable open floor plan for entertaining […]

    • 8-lwr-mountainview

      Mountainview Townhomes!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Mountainview Townhomes! Mountainview Townhomes are tucked up against the hillside next to the Arboretum. This attractive stone and wood complex sets the gold standard for affordable vacation homes. Built in five sections of five units each, the nicely landscaped development has the high end look you might expect to find at […]

    Local News

    • WackerWL-32

      Emergency Purchase

      Emergency Purchase Special Meeting Held for Snowplow Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Mayor John Burrell held a special emergency meeting of the Village Board of Trustees after declaring a state of emergency for sidewalk snow removal. He said the current sidewalk snowplow had broken down while the crew was out plowing the sidewalks. […]

    • petercetera

      Peter Cetera Live on January 7th

      Live at SAC Peter Cetera Live on January 7th Grammy award winning singer/songwriter, Peter Cetera comes to the Seneca Allegany Event Center January 7, 2017 at 7pm! Peter Cetera has had two distinct musical careers. From 1968 thru 1986 he was the singer, songwriter, and bass player for the legendary rock group “Chicago”. In his […]

    • Ellicottville is one of the few communities that provides sidewalk snow removal for residents.

      Village Open Position

      Village Open Position Village Position for Code Enforcement Officer Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Good News The news at the start of the Village Board of Trustees meeting was unusually good last Monday. As is his custom, Village Mayor John Burrell started the meeting off with good news. In this case, the news […]

    • Keynote Speaker Dr. Christopher Watkins, PhD.

      ﻿CCE Open House & Christmas Cantata

      CCE Open House Cooperative Ext. Annual Meeting, Dec. 12 By Anna Hagley Join the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County for their Annual Meeting and Open House on Monday, December 12th, 2016 from 6-8pm | 28 Parkside Dr., Ellicottville, NY 14731. Attendees of this event can expect to be treated to an esteemed Keynote Speaker, […]

    • screen-shot-2016-12-01-at-10-44-59-am

      ﻿Painting’s Double Mystery

      Painting’s Double Mystery Portrait Found in EVL May Have Spiritual Connections Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Two weeks ago, The Villager received a communication via email from Mr. Kevin Lee, a minister in the Metaphysical Chapel of South Florida. Attached was a photo of a painting of a woman from the early 1900’s. […]

     
     
     