Breaking News

      XPhobia

      Inside Business Track: XPhobia Escape Room Entertainment in Olean By Chad Neal      Do you have what it takes to solve a murder, diffuse a bomb, rob a bank, break out of jail, or escape from a serial killer in 60 minutes or less?     Entertainment has come a long way since the first Cro-Magnon man […]

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room Newest Eatery Aims to Feel Like Home Story and Photo by John Thomas Staff Writer   “I want people to feel like this is their second home.” That’s Bill Finnerty talking about the kind of hospitality he plans to extend to customers in his new restaurant Finnerty’s Tap Room. […]

      Madigan’s Turns 35

      Inside Business Track: Madigan’s Turns 35 From Mullligan’s Brick Bar in Allentown to the Green Bar in E’Ville By Chad Neal Last week marked the 35th Anniversary of the legendary establishment in Ellicottville, Madigan’s. Every year the Kells, owners of the bar and restaurant celebrate their successful business by inviting friends and family to enjoy […]

      E’Ville Dental Group

      Inside Business Track: E’Ville Dental Group EDG Changes Hands; Dr Joseph Vilardo DDS Takes Over By Chad Neal Ellicottville has had a dental office for a long time. It is now called the Ellicottville Dental Group and has been since the firm moved to it’s new home at 6133 Rte. 219 Suite 1003, when Dr. […]

      Finnerty’s Tap Room

      Inside Business Track: Finnerty’s Tap Room A New Restaurant and Bar Opening Before the New Year By Chad Neal   As we watch the evolution of Ellicottville taking place, we see new businesses open up and become part of the community. Being the destination that this place is opens up the doors for places to […]

    •

      Log Home on One of Ellicottville’s most Prestigious Streets!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Log Home on One of Ellicottville’s most Prestigious Streets! 35 Greer Hill Drive       MLS#B1006259       $1,485,000    This Maple Island Log Home was designed & handcrafted in Michigan, then disassembled & re-built on one of Ellicottville’s most prestigious streets, Greer Hill, & finished by local artisans. The homes features over 5000 sq. […]

      Short Walk to all Ellicottville has to Offer!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Short Walk to all Ellicottville has to Offer! 5 Van Buren         B1021014         $339,900    3 BR/2.5 Bth home on a beautiful cul de sac, just a short walk to the shops and restaurants of Ellicottville. Master suite and cherry hardwood floors throughout the main level. Many upgrades including new kitchen, granite […]

      Nestled In The Woods On Almost 10 Acres!

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Nestled In The Woods On Almost 10 Acres! 7447 Dublin Road        MLS#B1019254        $524,900    Nestled in the woods is this spacious 4+ bedroom, 3-1/2 bath contemporary on almost 10 acres. Fully furnished for your buying convenience. Brazilian cherry flooring accents the kitchen and dining area. Relax in the living room with […]

      Village Home With Original Charm

      Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville Village Home With Original Charm 26-28 W Washington St.     MLS#B1012148      $699,999    Truly one of the Ellicottville village’s most significant homes, completely updated throughout with its character left intact, with large gathering rooms, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, formal grand entry, gracious front porch and huge back deck, huge bedrooms and attic […]

      Heart of the Village of Ellicottville!

      Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville Heart of the Village of Ellicottville! 2 Jefferson St., Ellicottville       B479507       $499,900 Great opportunity, and new reduced price. 6 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, huge corner lot with a double garage with income apartment. Charming breakfast room and sunny kitchen, double sided fireplace, full dry basement and enclosed sunporch. Bring your family, your […]

      2017 Art Roscoe Loppet & 2017 Sportsman Show

      2017 Art Roscoe Loppet Classic Cross Country Ski Races at ASP; Feb. 12th    The Annual Art Roscoe XC Ski Weekend is tearing into Allegany State Park for another amazing year of cross-country skiing action, Sunday February 12. Participate in one of the three different course distances and experience the almost endless thrills and heart-pounding […]

      Town Board Meeting & Blood, Sweat & Tears

      Town Board Meeting Reminds People of High Fine for Dumpster Stuffing Story by John Thomas Staff Writer Supervisors Report    At the Town Board meeting, last week Supervisor Matt McAndrew opened the meeting with a discussion about the Village’s Waste Water Treatment Plant. Part of the original bid for the back in 2015 called for […]

      Welcome to Blues Weekend & Boarder Cross Weekend

      Welcome to Blues Weekend This Weekend Packed with Music & Harleys Coinciding with Ellicottville’s Winter Blues Weekend, this weekend, January 20-22, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, is the annual Harley Day Valley at Holiday Valley Ski Resort. Dance through the night in the Village or head up and enjoy the slopes and stop […]

      Village Battles Snow & ECS Board Meeting

      Village Battles Snow Village Board Discusses Sidewalk Snow Removal Story by John Thomas Staff Writer   Good News    In typical fashion, Village Mayor John Burrell started off the Board meeting with good news. He reported the Village had received checks from both the New York State CHIPS program and the PAVENY program totaling $26,332.54.   […]

      Ski for a Cause

      Ski for a Cause 19th Annual Kids Escaping Drugs Skiscape this Sunday    On January 8 from 8am-4:30pm, nearly 200 participants will come out to enjoy the snow-covered hills of the beautiful HoliMont Ski Area in Ellicottville, NY. This one-of-a kind annual event highlights one of the best winter activities in WNY…. skiing and snowboarding, and […]

     
     
     