2 Great Parties – 1 Restaurant

Villaggio Hosts Snowmakers Ball & Ellicottville’s Largest Disco

By Chad Neal

Villaggio has become a staple in Ellicottville since opening Fall Fest weekend in 2015. Owner Nick Pitillo grew up in Ellicottville and has made it his home now as well. Pitillo is a very accomplished restaurateur, growing up in the business with his family and running several restaurants, including Osteria 166 in Buffalo. Spencer Murray came on board as the General Manager at Villaggio and has helped make the business become the success it is today. Murray has used many of his ideas at Villaggio to bring the community together, and many would say professionally with class and style. One of the annual events, along with Ellicottville’s Largest Disco, is the Snowmakers Ball. The 2018 Snowmakers Ball will be this Friday April 20th, 2018 starting at 6pm. Ticket price of $10 includes food.

Murray told the Villager the Snowmakers Ball will have live entertainment from 7-10pm with Brian Richards, and there will be prizes that are donated by local shops to be raffled all during the Ball. Murray said, “Food is pretty much a pot luck provided by the generous local restaurants.”

The Villager asked Murray why they decided to host the annual event. “This is a party for two purposes.” He said, “The first is to thank the hard work and talents of the mountain operations and snowmakers from both of our amazing resorts, Holiday Valley and HoliMont! The second is to get as many people together to celebrate a great year of snow with music, food and prizes.”

“There are so many people involved, from the amazing and kind shops throughout the village and the surrounding area, the fun and generous restaurants through the village and surrounding area and of course, both resorts and their employees for helping us when Mother Nature isn’t on our side; too many people and places to list. Although it’s hosted at Villaggio, it’s the local restaurants and shops that truly make this a special event by being part of it.” Murray proclaimed “Come make it rain for those who make it snow!”

When asked about the idea for the Snowmakers Ball Murray told the Villager, “The idea came from the ol’ days of Ellicottville when they used to throw this event, we just decided to bring it back. Really, it’s all based on community, and we have an amazing [community] here in Ellicottville, so why not throw a party about it!”

Tickets for the Snowmakers Ball will be available at the door the night of the event (4-20-18 at 6pm). We highly encourage you to be ready to just kick it and have a great time and let’s celebrate a great year of snow!” Murray declared.

Villaggio will also host Ellicottville’s Largest Disco on Saturday May 19th. The 3rd annual gala starts at 7pm. The ticket price includes food and snacks and are $30 for pre-sale and $40 at the door. Spinning the groovy dance licks all night will be DJ Spencer himself. General Manager at Villaggio, Spencer Murray told the Villager that “There is a dance competition and a best costume competition. Male and Female for the costume competition.”

The Villager questioned Murray about Ellicottville’s Largest Disco Party. Murray said, “It was my idea as I love disco music and am an old soul like that. I love to dance and throw a party, so this is where I went. The last two years have been so much fun and people have really come out with great outfits and dance moves to make every year better and better.”

Murray then went on to boast a little saying, “This is my baby of a party and something you should not miss. There is a red-carpet event and you roll in like a disco celebrity. The place is decorated heavily and be ready to party!”