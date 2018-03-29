Alianello To Retire

Town Board Considers Community Energy Choice

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

Retirement

There was a sentimental moment at the Town Board meeting last Wednesday night. Longtime Town Engineer Mark Alianello read his formal letter of retirement. In the letter, he expressed thanks to the Town Board for working with him, saying how much he has appreciated the work. He added it was “difficult to leave, (the town) has been such a part of me.” Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew said, “I want to thank you personally for the two years you’ve helped me.” The board acknowledged the benefit Mr. Alianello has been to the Town for the many years he held his position. A motion was passed to accept his retirement which will be effective March 30.

Alianello then introduced the new Town/Village Engineer, Niles Pierson who will replace him. Mr. Pierson said he was excited to be coming on board and was “looking forward to working with all of you.” Mr. McAndrew said the work of hiring the engineer was “a long process.” A motion was passed to hire Mr. Pierson. He will begin his official position on March 26.

Broadband Service

At the start of the meeting, the board heard a presentation from Malanda Cambra from Armstrong Internet Services. They are one of the contractors for the NYS Broadband Initiative which is about to release its third round of funding. The state has set a goal of delivering high-speed broadband (100 megabits per second) to about 90% of state residents by 2019. Ms. Cambra presented a map of the five WNY regions showing the areas the state considers underserved by broadband. The company will be building out a fiber optic network in areas unreached by Time/Warner or other providers. For new customers, there will be no installation or equipment fees, and no contracts. Installation of the network is expected to be completed by 2019, and the service will go live shortly after that. The company will offer three levels of service, from 25 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

Natural Gas Program

Next, the Board heard a presentation from Danielle McMullen from MEGA Energy Suppliers. They are offering Ellicottville a CCA, (Community Choice Aggregation) for its natural gas supply. They are part of the NYREV program, (NYS Reforming Energy Vision) program designed to moderate natural gas prices for municipalities and residents. Under the program, MEGA would negotiate natural gas prices for an entire year based on a discount market rate. Towns and private consumers would keep their present gas delivery company, but the cost of the gas would be set by MEGA. The delivery company (i.e., National Gas) would still be responsible for installation and maintenance of the gas lines, and bills would still be paid to them. The program would isolate customers from variations in natural gas prices that can spike in winter months when demand is high. If the Town Board approves the plan, all residents will be enrolled in the program but will be allowed to opt out if they choose. MEGA currently has 40 municipalities in the program. Before the program can be adopted, there must be 60 days of outreach and educational sessions for the community.

Engineer’s Report

Giving his last Engineer’s Report Mark Alianello discussed the problems with Valley Village. The road to the condos and the parking lot need work to improve the drainage. The Engineer said the Town would be responsible for fixing the road and the homeowners will pay for the parking lot, but the Town wants all the work done at once. Alianello said he had filled out two grant requests for culverts from the state with just six hours to spare before the filing deadline.

Niles Pierson talked about the ongoing process of getting GPS data and inventory for the Town’s 2100 assets into the GIS system. He said it would require someone to go to each of the units (utility hole covers, pipes, valves, pumps, etc.) and record its GPS coordinates. He said it would be costly to do it one item at a time. Mr. Pierson said a professional service would cost about $90 per hour to provide the work. A motion was made to have him send out a request for proposals.

Police and Highway Reports

Officer in Charge Don Auge said Mardi Gras had gone well this year. He said Dave Tobia had resigned to take a job in security. Officer Auge said he would like to hire Jesse Barber as a replacement. A motion to approve the hire passed. Mr. Scharf said an electrical contractor had inspected the highway barn and will issue its report regarding the overheating circuits.

EVGV Trail

Mr. Alianello said the EVGV Trail is getting closer to clearing some trees to allow construction of the trail between Town Center and Tim Horton’s. The trees must be removed before Spring so as not to disrupt the nesting of a certain species of bat. The Engineer said he had talked to two contractors about the work, and it’s going to be expensive. He added all the late snow has put a crimp on the project. The Trail Committee has applied for 501c3 status with the IRS. This will allow goods and services to be donated directly to the Trail. Alianello is checking to see if a contractor will donate the work once tax-exempt status is approved. He said, “It will be a big step forward to get that (the trail path) cleared.”