Apartment Approved

Village Planning Board Signs Off on Several Projects

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

M&T Bank Building

It took a bit of doing to hold the public hearing for plans for an accessory apartment in the old M&T Bank building on Washington Street. Chair Nancy Rogan stated she was hesitant to hold a public hearing if the applicant was not present. Later in the meeting Ms. Rogan opened the hearing to see if the public had any objections to the plans. Village Planner Gary Palumbo said he had received one letter from John Nelson in support of the project. There were no members of the public at the meeting. Hearing no objections Ms. Rogan closed the hearing. The board then discussed the application for an accessory apartment in the former bank. A new roof with a walkway will be constructed over the one story extension of the back of the building. The walkway will extend across the roof to stairway to the ground. All that will serve as the fire escape for the apartment. Because the structure is in the Historical Overlay District the Planning Board must determine if the plans alter the historic character of the edifice. They noted a single window is being changed to a door, but there was no change to the overall visual character of the area. The Board determined the application is a Type I Action SEQR. The board made a combined motion to approve the site plan, the architectural review, and the historical district review. All of which passed. Also the board declared a negative SEQR finding, that is no environmental impact. By this time the applicant had entered the meeting stating a communication mix-up for her being late. The board informed her the application had been approved.

27 Adams

The board considered the application for construction of a single family home at 27 Adams Street. At the public hearing in February the board had requested changes in the site plan to correct the drainage. The planned home includes two exterior lock-out room which require a special use permit. Village Planner Gary Palumbo reported the plans had been reviewed by Nick Dobmeier, the Village Engineer, who issued a punch list of changes for the plans. He did approve the changes to the drainage. The board determined the application is a Type II SEQR and did not need to be referred to the county. A motion was made to approve the special use permit with the conditions outlined by the Planner.

30 Washington

Aaron Teller (having a busy week) was present to address the board in considering a project at 30 Washington Street. The exterior renovations needed an architectural design review, and a historical standards review. Part of the plan calls for remodeling the front of the Bike and Bean restaurant and bike shop to make it look more like the rest of the building. A door that had been moved from its original position will be restored to the old location. The board found the changes are consistent with established historical standards, and character of the building is not being changed. A motion was made to approve the plans which passed.

Madigan’s Deck

Mr. Teller found himself in front of another board explaining again the plans for adding a deck over the sidewalk at Madigan’s at 30 Washington. Village Planner Palumbo said the project will need a site plan review, an architectural design review, a special use permit (because of the outdoor dining) and a historical district review. Then it will have to get past the DOT. Mr. Teller said he had called the DOT trying to find a procedure for approval. The DOT maintains the right-of-way on the sidewalks. Teller said the DOT doesn’t like to approve anything that goes into their right-of-way. The engineer said it could be that providing the state agency with a certificate of occupancy and a use permit will be enough for the DOT’s permission. That has yet to be determined. It was determined the Planning Board should be the lead agency for the application. Chair Rogan said the same situation had evolved last year with the renovation of 23 Washington. Dan Spitzer, the Planning Board Attorney, had provided language which the DOT might have approved. However the applicant withdrew the application for the proposed deck over the sidewalk, before the state made a determination. The board said that language might work for Madigan’s. The board went on to consider changes in the zoning laws.