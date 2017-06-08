Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Room to Roam!

7221 Irish Hill Rd., Ellicottville MLS#B1020751

So much to offer for the buyer that wants quality built, excellent floor plan, stunning views & close to the ski slopes & village. Preferred open floor plan from the islandstyle kitchen to the spacious dining & great room. Huddle around the attractive soap stone wood stove in the Winter. Swim in the pond or have coffee on the large deck in the Summer. Cathedral ceilings, walls of glass & skylights for natural lighting. Come in from the garage to the ski/mud room with 1/2 bath. Attached 2 car garage on the entry side & another drive takes you to the 2nd garage w/ dog shower, storage & room for all those recreational toys. So perfect for the second home investment. Trails surround the property for biking, hiking, snow-shoeing, X country skiing.

For more information call Cathleen Pritchard, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, 716-983-4234