Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

A Rare Find at HoliMont!

24 HoliMont MLS#B1068504 $625,000



A chalet with this location, style and stunning interior rarely hits the market and when it does, it creates a stir! Steps to HoliMont’s Main Chalet featuring three plus levels of spacious interior that allows the ski family room for entertaining. Walk in to the bright and updated kitchen featuring newer appliances, clean stone back splash and sleek black counters set off by the white cabinetry. The glass walled dining room and cathedral ceiling great room with fireplace is the perfect combination to make memories for years to come. Two master suites, one with its own “kitchenette” plus 2 more bedrooms sleep 11+ comfortably. For the kids, a spacious lower level tiled family room and back patio. All this and offered fully furnished with the best! Lots of parking for family and friends. Call for your personal tour. Ski season is getting closer every day! For more information give Cathleen Pritchard a call now! (716) 983-4234 or email: cathleen.pritchard@era.com. Visit their website for more great chalets & homes www.teampritchard.com and don’t forget to find them on Facebook for everything Ellicottville!