Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

A True Log Home

6436 Watson Hill Ln. MLS#B502180 $450,000

If you love log homes, this home is for you, with true log home features throughout in the interior walls, floors, log stairs and railings. Quality construction, top grade finishes stand out in the kitchen with granite counters, pantry cupboards and professional style gas range and hood. A floor to ceiling stone fireplace is the focus of the great room, and beyond is a glass surrounded Florida room to enjoy the pristine wooded surroundings. The master suite, also on the first floor, is generous with walk in closet and large walk in multi-headed shower. A well equipped laundry/ mudroom if just off the private, spacious deck looking out on the setting. A log detail walkway connects the 2 car garage with treed circle entry. Additional adjacent acreage available see MLS #s B1045210 & B1045211.

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769 today for your personal viewing.