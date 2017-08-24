Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Check out my Grear on Greer!

31 Greer Hill MLS#B1017925 $759,000

Many homes in and around Ellicottville look so modest from the front.. don’t forget to take a look at the backside of 31 Greer Hill, this week’s Architectural Spotlight. This stunning home is move in ready and the best buy on the most sought after road in Ellicottville. Main level features the desired open floor plan making the Ellicottville entertaining lifestyle a breeze. You will find many conversations commence around the main focal point: a custom stone fireplace. There is another fireplace (2-sided) in the Master Suite featuring private reading room and bath.. Lower level there are three more bedrooms, a work room and two full baths. Outside you will find a beautiful outdoor space perfect for all seasons and another stone fireplace. Deck features nostalgic views of the village and mother nature that will leave you wanting more. All high-end furnishings making it possible to be in for snow! Did we mention it is steps to HoliMont, North America’s largest private ski resort? For more information give Cathleen Pritchard a call now! (716) 983-4234 or email: cathleen.pritchard@era.com. Visit their website for more great chalets & homes www.teampritchard.com and don’t forget to find them on Facebook for everything Ellicottville!