Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Easy Living on Easy Street

11 Easy Street MLS#B491110 $429,000

Location gets you on & off the HoliMont ski slopes in record time. Six bedrooms and three and a half baths in this spacious floor plan. Updated kitchen opens to the dining & living rooms featuring walk around fireplace. Spacious master suite main level is sure to capture your attention. Lower level family room with another fireplace and bedrooms. Attractively furnished for move in convenience. Ski right to & from your well equipped back entry ski room. Good parking, two levels of decking. No matter the season, a bottle of wine and some good cheese gets you ready for the relaxed yet vibrant Ellicottville lifestyle. This chalet has all the ski life amenities! Call or e-mail Cathleen Pritchard, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with ERA Team VP Real Estate today! For more information; (716) 983 4234, cathleen.pritchard@gmail.com or visit our website www.teampritchard.com. Do not forget to find us on Facebook!