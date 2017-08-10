Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Ellicottville’s Most Prestigious Street

35 Greer Hill Drive MLS#B1006259 $1,399,000

This Maple Island Log Home was designed & handcrafted in Michigan, then disassembled & re-built on one of Ellicottville’s most prestigious streets, Greer Hill, & finished by local artisans. The home features over 5000 sq ft of rustic elegance, with the warmth & ambiance of logs in every room, stairway, balcony, & multiple decks. The western theme instantly puts you in vacation mode, with handpicked, unique furnishings in the great room with its massive stone fireplace, the two master suites, 3 additional bedrooms, family room with another stone fireplace, game room, & the professionally designed kitchen with copper hood & wood topped island. It’s set up to accommodate a crowd of skiers and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts. That makes this a perfect four-season destination home!

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769 today for your personal viewing.