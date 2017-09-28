Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Expanded Ranch On 58 Acres!

4648 Golden Hill Road MLS#B1037730 $399,900

Awesome view from this expanded ranch style home on 58 acres. Geo-thermal heating and cooling. Cathedral ceilings, knotty pine kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. The eat-in kitchen features a wood burning fireplace. There is a side deck with a hot tub. The oversized living and dining areas offers a second fireplace. Step through the French doors to the front or back decks. The stairwell leads to the finished third level from both the living room and a second finished upper level from the kitchen. The entry level offers radiant heat flooring and central vac. There is a laundry room on both the entry level and the second floor. The family room boasts a pellet stove to add to the warmth and charm. Just around the bend from Ellicottville and close to state land.

Call Tina Dillon (716) 474-5646 of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services today for your personal showing.