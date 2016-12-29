Heart of the Village of Ellicottville!

Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville
2 Jefferson St., Ellicottville       B479507       $499,900

Great opportunity, and new reduced price. 6 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, huge corner lot with a double garage with income apartment. Charming breakfast room and sunny kitchen, double sided fireplace, full dry basement and enclosed sunporch. Bring your family, your heart and your dreams!
Call Joany Bund, GRI, Associate Broker, Sales Mgr, Holiday Valley Realty Company, for your private showing 716-969-2156 to make it your own.

2-jefferson-winter img_1084 img_1089 img_1092 img_1091 img_1086 img_1080

 
 