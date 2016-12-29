Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville

Heart of the Village of Ellicottville!

2 Jefferson St., Ellicottville B479507 $499,900

Great opportunity, and new reduced price. 6 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, huge corner lot with a double garage with income apartment. Charming breakfast room and sunny kitchen, double sided fireplace, full dry basement and enclosed sunporch. Bring your family, your heart and your dreams!

