Heart of the Village of Ellicottville! & Truly One Of A Kind!

Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Heart of the Village of Ellicottville!

2 Jefferson St., Ellicottville B479507 NEW PRICE of $359,900

Great opportunity, and new reduced price. 6 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, huge corner lot with a double garage with income apartment. Charming breakfast room and sunny kitchen, double sided fireplace, full dry basement and enclosed sunporch. Bring your family, your heart and your dreams!

Call Joany Bund, GRI, Associate Broker, Sales Mgr, Holiday Valley Realty Company, for your private showing 716-969-2156 to make it your own.

Truly One Of A Kind!

4386 Rt. 353, Salamanca, NY MLS#B501617 $385,000



This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is just as lovely on the outside as it is on the inside. As you come into the home you will see a modern & roomy kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a large dining area that opens up to a deck. This room has newer hardwood floors, is heated by a pallet stove and has radiant heat. The formal dining room is just off the kitchen as well as a full bath. The huge living room features a stone gas fireplace. The master bedroom is on the first floor. It features a sitting area with a wall of windows, a maters bath with a Jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. A bonus room/office rounds out the first floor. Climb the open stairway to the second floor and you will find 2 bedrooms with large closets, a bathroom with shower and large attic apace. The barn features a second floor that has a ton of possibilities; at present it is set up as an in-law space with kitchen, full bathroom, sleeping and living areas. The grounds feature munificent landscaping. The covered bridge is attention-getting in the side yard. The large deck and gazebo are all connected by wooden walkways. A stone BBQ is also in the back yard. The garden around the pond is absolutely beautiful. What a great place to relax after a long day.

Call Joe Eysaman, Licensed Agent, Holiday Valley Realty Company, for your private showing 716-378-7079.