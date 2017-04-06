Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

HoliMont Slope Views!

6452 Hencoop Hollow Rd. MLS#B1033718 $229,900

Enjoy the view of HoliMont’s sunset slope from this roomy 3+ bedroom, 3 bath chalet secluded on 1+ acres. This is a fabulous place to entertain inside and out. There is an open kitchen with a counter bar. The spacious living room features cathedral ceilings. The woodstove adds to warmth and charm of this level. There is a first floor bedroom, bath , laundry, hot tub room and work shop. The the third floor also offers two more bedrooms and a third bath. The large deck is the ideal spot to relax. The attached car port is under the deck. This chalet is furnished and priced to sell! Don’t miss out on this deal, call today!

Call Tina Dillon (716) 474-5646 of Realty USA today for your personal showing.