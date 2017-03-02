Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Home Packed with Features!

6831 NYS Route 242 MLS#B497187 $229,000

Don’t let the simple style deceive you – this home packs all of the features you desire in a home so close to the chairlift at a reasonable price with low maintenance costs – and no HOA fees to deal with! Tucked in a pretty creek side setting with plenty of trees planted for privacy, with 1600 sq ft of one level living space, generous sunken 520 sq ft great room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace, solid hardwood floors throughout, a huge master suite with room for a private sitting area, two Trex decks and all rooms are wired for TVs. It’s just a two minute walk on the new sidewalk to the Meadow chairlift and four homes away from the Meadow chairlift, plus it’s an easy walk into the village!

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769 today for your personal viewing.