Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Location with Ski In/Out Convenience!

36 HoliMont Avenue MLS#B1013216 $398,000

Check out this fabulous location at HoliMont! You will enjoy the ski in/out convenience of this uniquely designed 4 to 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath contemporary chalet. The step down living room with cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace is the ideal place to relax and take in the slope view. The sliding glass doors open onto the front deck that overlooks the chipmunk slope. The natural woodwork in the chalet adds to the ambiance of the multi-levels of living space. The lower level family room has been utilized as a fifth bedroom. As this ski in/out chalet is fully applianced and mostly furnished, it is ready for you to move right in. There is a spot for a wine cellar. A detached building that houses a sauna is waiting for you after a day on the slopes. Another outbuilding is for waxing your skis.

Call/text Tina Dillon, Licensed Salesperson, at Realty USA today for your showing 716-474-5646.