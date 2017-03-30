Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Log Home Living on Greer Hill!

35 Greer Hill Dr. MLS#B1006259 $1,485,000

This Maple Island Log Home was designed & handcrafted in Michigan, then disassembled & re-built on one of Ellicottville’s most prestigious streets, Greer Hill, & finished by local artisans. The homes features over 5000 sq ft of rustic elegance, with the warmth & ambiance of logs in every room, stairway, balcony, & multiple decks. The western theme instantly puts you in vacation mode, with handpicked, unique furnishings in the great room with its massive stone fireplace, the two master suites, 3 additional bedrooms, family room with another stone fireplace, game room, & the professionally designed kitchen with copper hood & wood topped island. It’s set up to accommodate a crowd of skiers and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts, all within easy walking distance of all of Ellicottville’s favorite shops and restaurants.

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769 today for your personal viewing.