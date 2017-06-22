Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Most Beautiful Views In The Area

7285 Irish Hill Rd. MLS#B502562 $425,000

From the cobblestone driveway step onto the wraparound covered porch and sit down to enjoy one of the most beautiful views in the area. This warm home was impeccably built with hardwood floors, granite counters, cozy wood stove, wet bar in the living room off porch, den/ guest room, 1st floor master and laundry, and large heated attached garage. The open balcony on the second floor has an additional bedroom and bath. All about the outdoors here with porch plus a deck off the dining room, 12 acres to enjoy, and a newer heated barn with its own well, and plenty of hobby areas!

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769 today for your personal viewing.