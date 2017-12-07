Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Move in Ready!

5455 Partridge Hill MLS#B1082445 $359,000

This log built chalet comes fully loaded & ready for you to make it your Ellicottville area investment. Well maintained inside & out. Front & back decks & hot tub for relaxing. Step inside & you will be astounded at what this chalet is all about. Beautiful wood floors, lower level family room w/ fireplace, bedroom & its own bathroom. Step up to the cathedral ceiling great room that opens to the smart designed kitchen & dining area. More bedrooms & bath on this floor. Up to the spacious loft & private master suite. So many upgrades, furnished & all on 5+ acres right next to NYS land for hiking & all outdoor adventures right at your back door!

For more information give Cathleen Pritchard a call now! (716) 983-4234 or email: cathleen.pritchard@gmail.com. Visit their NEW website for more great chalets & homes www.teampritchard.com and don’t forget to find them on Facebook and Instagram for everything Ellicottville!