Nestled In The Woods, A Chalet in a Class of its Own! & Tina’s Featured Properties

Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Nestled In The Woods

6897 Creek Ridge Rd. MLS#B1054346 $294,900

Just out side of Ellicottville nestled in a wooded setting sits the newer contemporary home built for todays consumers. The main entrance- mudroom allows you to unload before entering the open concept great room offers the gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast bar & custom fit appliances. The area looks into the grand stone wall w/ wood burning fireplace & comfy sitting area. 2 large bedroom’s and a full bath connecting both. A large deck off the floor W/ outside hot tub. The lower walkout area is the media room, 2 large bunk bedrooms & full bath. This area has in-floor heat throughout. There is a storage area on this floor. The exterior has a large concrete patio in the front with walkway’s, a circular driveway plus an outside storage shed offering a man cave to smoke your cigar & have a drink.

For more information this home, contact Dave Blanchard, Licensed Associate Broker with Holiday Valley Realty Co. 716-699-3941.

——————————————————————————————————————–

Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville

A Chalet in a Class of its Own!

6831 Leslie Rd. MLS# B1056902 $998,000

Breathtaking nearly 4,000 sq. feet masterpiece with grand views of a wide range of ski slopes giving you one of the most desirable locations in all of Ellicottville. Well built with strong attention to detail, design & finishing are in every room of this spectacular chalet that feels brand new. All the ski chalet amenities to make resort life so enjoyable. Expansive glass walls & hand hewn timbers from the floors to the cathedral ceilings, 2 master suites, dynamite kitchen opens to dining room & great room, den/reading room, lower family room with theater & loads of storage areas. Stunning wood floors, 3 fireplaces, expansive deck featuring fire pit & hot tub. Heated garage, generator, in home TV security system to operate from anywhere, Pella windows, heated tile floors, surround sound & the list goes on. Your dream come true chalet can be yours for 2017-2018 ski season & many more years! Call or e-mail Cathleen Pritchard, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with ERA Team VP Real Estate today! For more information; (716) 983-4234, cathleen. pritchard@gmail.com or visit our website www.teampritchard.com. Do not forget to find us on Facebook! – Photos by: Jeff Mellon of 360 Tour Designs

——————————————————————————————————————–

Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Tina’s Featured Properties!

6545 Woodard Rd MLS#B1052864 $859,000

Privacy and seclusion is yours in this sprawling 5+ bedroom, 4 bath log home situated on 68+ mostly wooded acres. Park the cars in the garage and stroll through the attached breezeway to enter the mud room entry. The first floor features a formal living room, kitchen with counter bar, a dining area plus a family room. The stone wood burning fireplace and cathedral ceilings accentuate this family room. Upstairs is the good size master suite, two other bedrooms and a second bath. The walk out lower level offers two more bedrooms and a fourth bathroom. There is a gas fireplace that adds to the warmth of a second fireplace. Stroll the lawn and walk down to the pond. There are ATV trails cut throughout the woods. This contemporary is a fabulous home to entertain inside and out. Call for a tour.Call Tina Dillon (716) 474-5646 of Realty USA Today for your Personal Showing





12560 Kern Rd MLS#B1047539 $599,900

The setting is spectacular with easy access to route 219 expressway. Move out to the country and discover nature at it’s finest in this roomy 3+ bedroom, 2-1/2 bath hobby farm on 38 open & wooded acres. A fabulous home to entertain inside and out. The open, eat-in kitchen offers an island and dining nook. There is a formal dining room for your larger gatherings. The kitchen doors open onto the slate patio with wisteria lined pergola. Take a dip in the in ground pool. The master bedroom suite boasts an oversized walk-in closet. There are two family rooms. Plenty of storage in the full basement. The grounds feature a second garage with an upper 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. The 6 stall barn features a brick walk way. The fenced pasture provides space for multiple animals. By appointment only. Call Tina Dillon (716) 474-5646 of Realty USA Today for your Personal Showing

22 The Woods $349,900

When only the best will do! Take advantage of the ski in/ out location of this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit at the woods. The bay window in the dining area overlooks the sunset chair. Relax in the living room in front of the fireplace after a day on the slopes. The back deck with southwest sun is the ideal spot to be.

Call Tina Dillon (716) 474-5646 of Realty USA Today for your Personal Showing