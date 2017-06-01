Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Nestled On 68+ Acres!

6545 Woodward Road

Seclusion is yours to enjoy nature in this fabulous tri-level log home, situated on 69 mostly wooded acres. Sit out by the stocked pond or relax in front of the stone fireplace. A great floor plan makes this 5 bedroom, 4-1/2 bath home ideal for entertaining inside and out. This contemporary home offers you privacy and yet only 4 miles to downtown Ellicottville and golfing/skiing. Put this one on your priority list!

Call Tina J Dillon, Realty USA 716-474-5646 for your personal tour!