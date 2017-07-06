Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Panoramic Views Of HoliMont & Ellicottville

6825 Niles Road MLS#B1030083 $739,000

Fantastic, panoramic views of HoliMont and the Village from both balcony levels of this stunning chalet. New paver driveway and large double garage with acrylic flooring and custom storage. Huge stone fireplace in great room. Master on main level with Jacuzzi tub. Fully air conditioned for summer comfort. Lower level has family room with wet bar, fireplace and walk in wine room along with 3 bedrooms, two more full baths and another laundry. Walls of windows up and down. Bring the whole family and enjoy the views. For more information about this property contact Joany Bund, GRI, Associate Broker, Holiday Valley Realty Company Inc. at 716-969-2156.