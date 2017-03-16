Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville

Pat Burke; Master of Inner Space

Story and Photos By John Thomas

Staff Writer

It’s one thing to be able to build a house for a customer, but rare is the contractor who brings real vision to a new home. Pat Burke Contracting LLC is one such contractor. His latest vision is the Sundance Development on Summerville Valley Road. He recently completed a custom home in Sundance for Mike and Alice Ainsley, and like the other homes in the development, it’s a unique living space. A part of Mr. Burkes unique vision and the owner’s dreams.

It helped the lot Ainsley’s choose was a view location, and Burke worked with them to design a home that would take advantage of the vista. The contractor poured the 10” concrete foundation himself, then in collaboration with fellow contractor Jerry Musall set about framing the home. Once the shell was complete work on the mechanical and interior trim could begin. The home was to have four bedrooms and two and a half baths.

The first thing you notice on coming in the front door is the two-story bank of windows that frame the view. The bank is broken up by the river stone fireplace and chimney framed in a herringbone wood cover. It’s the woods and the way they are used that make the house special. Alice Ainsley’s father owns a sawmill in Ohio and supplied the cherry and walnut woods used for the floors, beams, and trim throughout the home. Overhead the king-stud trusses lend a solid air of strength to the vaulted ceiling. The doors and windows are all trimmed with Victorian style mantles and casings. They set the casual yet sophisticated style of the home.

The open floorplan lends itself to informal living and entertaining. The kitchen is separated from the rest of the great room by a long granite breakfast counter with a sink. An electric candle chandelier dangles from the ceiling by a long chain to come to rest over the dining table. Guests sitting at the table can enjoy the view. Upstairs is an 800 square-foot master suite, also with a vaulted ceiling. The same Victorian mantles and casings adorn the door and windows, tying the two floors together. The master bath includes a custom tile and glass shower, and granite counter. Alice’s father also supplied the wide-plank black walnut flooring that counterpoints the light walls and white bedspread.

Ellicottville is a town dedicated to outdoor activities. When it comes time to spend time indoors, there is no better place than a home built by a master of inner space. For more information about the Sundance development or Pat Burke Contracting, call Pat on his ever-present cell phone: 716-378-4223.