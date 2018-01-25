Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Picturesque Views Of The Surrounding Hills

6944 Poverty Hill Road MLS#B1094504 $385,000

This new construction chalet style cabin is nicely situated atop a knoll on a secluded 5 acre lot offering picturesque views of the surrounding hills and even the slopes of Holiday Valley in the distance. Well constructed with loads of windows for natural light to enjoy the surroundings, concrete main floor with radiant floor heat, a 1st floor laundry, 1st floor master bedroom, two bedrooms on the second floor that overlooks the great room, rustic log beams, hardwood floors, and being offered completely turnkey – bring your skis and toothbrush. The property also features a wooded area above the cabin with a separate pole barn. Located just minutes from town and easily accessed from the village or Rte. 219 north of Ellicottville. Landscaping will be completed in the spring with two patios.

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769, today for your personal viewing.