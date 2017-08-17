Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Private Location with views of Holiday Valley

260 Deer Crossing MLS#B1067418 $989,000

Perched on the top of the mountain is this perfectly private location overlooking the slopes of Holiday Valley Resort, this home features 4,000 SF of living space with 4+ bedrooms, 4.5 baths and 3 fireplaces. The large open concept main entry level offers a gourmet kitchen with wine fridge, dining space, living area with convenient bar area for entertaining, private sitting areas and also a 1/2 bath. On this level is the master suite, with enclosed 3 season indoor patio area, opening to the beautiful outside landscaped decks and gardens. The uppermost level has 3 additional bedrooms, office area and 2 full baths. The lower walk-out has a great game area fit for a crowd including a wet bar, a large ski room entry area, an outdoor hot tub to relax in all year round. This is the one you have been waiting for!

Call Dave Blanchard, GRI, Associate Broker (716-474-7024) at Holiday Valley Realty Co. Inc. today for your private showing.