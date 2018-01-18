Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Put This Home On Your List!

6214 Dublin Hills Road MLS#B1093108 $349,000

The perfect place to get away from it all. Secluded chalet on 3+ wooded acres – serviced by natural gas! Great bright, open floor plan: kitchen, dining, living room, master suite, mudroom and half bath on first floor. Second floor has large family room, 3 bedrooms and another full bath. Full walk-out basement ready to finish into a rec room and plumbed for another bathroom. Attached 2-car garage. Just 5 minutes to the Village of Ellicottville – skiing, shops, restaurants. Move in ready! For more information give Melanie Pritchard a call now! (716) 480-8409 or email: pritchard.mela@gmail.com. Visit their NEW website for more great chalets & homes www.teampritchard.com and don’t forget to find them on Facebook and Instagram for everything Ellicottville!