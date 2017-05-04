Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Seclusion on 3+ Wooded Acres!

12 Dublin Terrace E. MLS#B1042057 $229,900

Seclusion is yours in this fully furnished 3+ bedroom, 2 bath log home on 3+ open & wooded acres. The open kitchen features a counter bar, plus a dining area. The stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings accent the living room. Step onto the back deck and enjoy the scenic views. The entry level offers a first floor master bedroom and full bathroom. The upper level provides two more bedrooms, a loft and a second full bathroom. The basement with high ceilings could be finished for additional space. Hike, bike or snow shoe from your front door. This chalet is off the beaten path and only 5 miles from downtown Ellicottville. Skiing, golfing, fishing are a few of the nearby activities. You definitely want to view this great deal!

