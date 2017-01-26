Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Short Walk to all Ellicottville has to Offer!

5 Van Buren B1021014 $339,900

3 BR/2.5 Bth home on a beautiful cul de sac, just a short walk to the shops and restaurants of Ellicottville. Master suite and cherry hardwood floors throughout the main level. Many upgrades including new kitchen, granite countertops, and new powder room on the first floor. Energy efficient furnace, central air and new roof and much more. A must see.

Call Holiday Valley Realty Company, Inc., Sales Office today 716-699-2000.