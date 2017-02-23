Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Ski In/Out To The Sunset Slope

3 The Woods MLS#B1019876 $297,900

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse featuring granite counters and center island. The cathedral ceilings and fireplace accentuate the living room. Go through the sliding glass doors to the back deck that overlooks the slope. The entry level offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and laundry. The master bedroom boasts a second fireplace. The bunkbeds, side board and appliances stay. The furnishings and townhouse may be purchased for $309,900. This unit is gorgeous and waiting for you.

