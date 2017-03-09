Architectural Spotlight Of Ellicottville

Stunning Home Nestled Just Outside of Village!

11 Elk Creek MLS#B1027701 $535,000

You want space, you'll love this place! Every square inch of this home is maximized! Wide open floor plan for kitchen/living/dining area on first floor overlooks park-like yard and hillside. Remodeled kitchen 12/2016, with white concrete counters and black stainless steel appliances. First floor also features hidden door to master suite, then two other bedrooms and bath. Hidden dumb waiter takes you to potential wine cellar in basement. Separate coffee bar and pantry room leads to ski room off garage. Upstairs — more fun! Huge custom bar featuring entertainment area that accommodates a crowd. Large, bright bedroom with Jacuzzi tub and full bath, built in drawers take advantage of every inch of space. Two other bedrooms and bath located on 2nd floor, as well as a play room or office space. Large back deck. So much house for the price!