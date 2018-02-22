What’s Shakin’ In E’ville

Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Surrounded By Woods, But Only Minutes From Ellicottville!

6484 Watson Hill Lane MLS#B1098427 $695,000

A Timberpeg showplace with extraordinary post and beam construction-vaulted ceilings, open beam, master en-suite on first floor with its own wood-stove, this home is built to entertain. The professional grade kitchen has a commercial gas stove, butcher block top island, granite, & three ovens. The finished walk out level features a family room, wine cellar and two bedrooms, and 2nd story has 2 bedrooms with their own baths plus open loft space. Above the heated garage is a huge room for finishing into a dormitory or rec room. Backup electricity comes with a 45 KW generator & an extra garage provides storage for the power toys, too. An expansive new deck with sunset awning and hot tub looks out over the surrounding woods to enjoy nature in every season, and minutes from Ellicottville.

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769, today for your personal viewing.