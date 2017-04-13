Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

The Grandeur of Ellicottville!

25 Adams Street MLS#B486757 $899,000

Built in 1845 by Theodore Smith, a banker & land agent, this 6200+ sq ft home is the grandest example of Greek Revival architecture in the Village of Ellicottville. Unusual for its brick construction, this home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 full & 2 half baths including a caretakers suite. Five working wood-burning fireplaces. Private outside patio overlooks creek in back. Spacious formal living room, grand dining room, magnificent kitchen featuring granite topped island & cherry floors. Ski room entry off of your three-car attached garage. Easy walk to village shops & restaurants. Everything you could want from the Ellicottville lifestyle! Call or e-mail Cathleen Pritchard, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with ERA Team VP Real Estate today! For more information; (716) 983-4234, cathleen.pritchard@gmail.com or visit our website www.teampritchard.com. Do not forget to find us on Facebook!