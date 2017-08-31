Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

The Silver Fox Restaurant

8 Milks Alley MLS#B1038615 $819,900

Own a piece of Ellicottville history! One of the most popular restaurants spanning two levels of dining with seating for 125. In the summer, the restaurant also serves outside in an sectioned off seating area. A rare opportunity to purchase this fully equipped and operational restaurant and bar in the heart of downtown Ellicottville. This one owner business has been extremely well-maintained and managed. Gorgeous natural woodwork, bar and leaded glass accentuate the ambiance of this fine dining establishment. There is additional room for expansion as the second level above the kitchen could be finished for additional space. Plenty of on-premise paved parking for 20+ cars. Inventory and furnishing list with be provided by seller with an accepted contract. Call in advance for showing.

Call Tina Dillon (716) 474-5646 of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services today for your personal showing.