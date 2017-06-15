Top of the Hill!

Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville
6835 Holiday Valley Rd.

   This beautiful chalet is conveniently located at the top of Holiday Valley Road in a most desirable location.
There is room for the entire family with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Views of Tannenbaum and the Mountain
Coaster can be seen from a wall of windows for your enjoyment. Brand new roof and decks. Be in for this ski
season!
   Call Craig Dininny, Associate Broker, Holiday Valley Realty Co., 716-640-6016
B506003    Asking $459,900

 
 