Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Village Home With Original Charm

26-28 W Washington St. MLS#B1012148 $699,999

Truly one of the Ellicottville village’s most significant homes, completely updated throughout with its character left intact, with large gathering rooms, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, formal grand entry, gracious front porch and huge back deck, huge bedrooms and attic dorm room, a spacious mudroom for unloading and storing all your gear, and a 1 acre lot that includes a new lighted bocce pit. The home has a new metal roof, new windows throughout, siding, complete new hot water baseboard/ boiler system, porch entrance custom built in period style, additional land and barn purchased to improve lot, and it is all an easy walk to the village or HoliMont’s Cascade chairlift. This home is perfect for gathering all of your family and friends in gracious style and comfort. Must see indeed!

