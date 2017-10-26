Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Walk To Downtown!

27-29 East Washington Street MLS#B505616 $435,000

This village classic on almost 2 acres offers a 3700 sq ft home, picturesque barn w new roof, and refurbished detached studio/ office. Purchased in 2005, the home has been lovingly maintained and updated regularly by the same full time family residents. It will accommodate very comfortably today’s vacationing or traditional family that loves to entertain and enjoy spacious living areas, all just a block from Ellicottville’s dining and shopping. The 1st floor features an open circular floor plan with one bedroom and full bath, period foyer and original staircase, 1st floor laundry, living room, kitchen, dining room, den, huge deck, and new open porch. The second floor has 4 large bedrooms and 3 additional baths that include two master suites. This is truly a home and lot for all seasons!

Call Amy DeTine, Lic. RE Assoc. Broker, ERA Team VP & HoliMont ERA 716-583-3769 or Cathleen Pritchard at (716) 983-4234 or email: cathleen.pritchard@era.com today for your personal viewing.