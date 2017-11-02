Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Walk To The Village!

6456 NYS Route 242 E. MLS#B1021046 $252,000

Cleverly designed, well appointed, unique, comfortable and convenient are phrases that help describe this cool little cottage type home. Huge backyard with garden shed and deck in the rear. Asphalt circular driveway. Truly a great interior so thoughtfully and efficiently laid out. Come and take a look, it’s a perfect home or ski getaway property. Asking $252,000.

For more information about this property contact Joany Bund, GRI, Associate Broker, Holiday Valley Realty Company Inc. at 716-969-2156.



