Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Your Ellicottville Oasis

6830 Niles Road MLS#B1018718 $775,000

The chalet of your dreams! Stunning interior complimented by reclaimed wood ceilings, wide plank wood floor, huge stone fireplace in the great room, walls of windows to capture the most wonderful views of the ski slopes & more. Chef style kitchen featuring large country sink, top of the line appliances, granite counters & breakfast bar/counter. Pantry wall & all cabinets are the high end Alder wood. This opens to the stunning dining room with glass walls all across the front of the chalet. Impressive master suite has stone walled walk in shower, country tub & walk in closet. Upper level family room & 2 adorable bedrooms. 2 1/2 baths, over size heated two car garage, front & back stamped concrete patios with fire pit. Covered & open decks beautiful care free landscaping. Timber Built at its best! Call or e-mail Cathleen Pritchard, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker with ERA Team VP Real Estate today! For more information; (716) 983-4234, cathleen.pritchard@gmail.com or visit our website www.teampritchard.com.