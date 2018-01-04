Architectural Spotlight of Ellicottville

Your Own Private Estate!

6460 Witch Hollow $1,598,900

With 346 mostly wooded acres to surround you, this end of the road location offers you privacy and seclusion. The 5,331 square feet of living space occupies three levels of this 5+ bedroom, 4+ bath rustic style contemporary home. What a great way to relax in either the indoor sauna or the outside hot tub. The warmth and ambiance of this sprawling home is accented by 2 fireplaces and 2 decorative wood stoves. The unique layout could lend itself to two or three separated residential spaces. This property features a 3 stall barn with fenced pasture, irrigation system, hiking and snowmobile trails. Stroll down to either of the 2 ponds and take in the scenic views. The bonus is the quaint guest/caretaker cottage. All of this property is only 5 miles to the slopes, golf and downtown Ellicottville.

For your personal tour, call or text Tina J Dillon, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services at 716-474-5646