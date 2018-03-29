Brewpub Parking Lot Changes

Bad Weather Forces Another Change in Brewery Parking Lot

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At last month’s Town Planning Board meeting Town Engineer Mark Alianello reviewed a proposal from the Stillhouse Brewery to change the specification for the parking lot surface at the new brewpub. The zoning for the area and the original brewery plans call for an asphalt surface parking lot. At the time the proposal was to change the lot specification to roller compacted concrete. The Engineer said the new surface was an acceptable alternative and the board acknowledged it was Engineer’s role to approve the change.

Cut to a month later and a long snowy cold March. At Monday night’s Planning Board meeting Town Planner Gary Palumbo introduced a request from Stillhouse for a last-minute agenda item to approve a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for the brewpub. The Planner said the request for the TCOO was made by Mr. Bursee the week before and included a request to use a different surface for the parking lot at the business. The last-minute agenda revision was immediately objected to by one of the board members, who said, “This last minute stuff has got to stop somewhere along the line.” Mr. Palumbo replied he and Code Enforcement Officer Kelly Fredrickson tell applicants they must submit requests two weeks in advance, or the Planning Board does not have to hear their request. Mr. Palumbo said the board did not have to add the item to the agenda if they didn’t want to. The board member said he would, “go along with it this time.” Discussion continued.

Mr. Carl Calarco from CRC Engineering and Land Surveying, representing Mr. Bursee, was making the request to change the parking lot surface to a double oil and chip covering, instead of the roller compacted concrete. Oil and chip is the minimum standard allowed. Engineer Alianello said because of the wet, snowy weather the area for the parking lot is too wet and the roller compacted concrete could not be applied until later in the summer. Oil and chip would be acceptable as a temporary surface, but stripes to mark parking spaces will have to be repainted occasionally as the chips tend to scatter with traffic. In the letter, Calarco asked for a temporary CO in order to open the pub as soon as possible. He asked to be able to delay laying down the hard surface (oil and chip) until June.

Town zoning laws state if a developer wants a temporary CO they must put up a bond for the approximate cost of completing the improvements shown on the approved site plan. In this case, it assures there will be enough funds to proceed with the paving when the time comes. Mr. Alianello said the oil and chip surface is a good idea, but even doing that will have to wait for the field to dry out. The board established conditions for allowing the plan. All conditions for approval from the August 2017 meeting must be met. The developer must post security for the future paving of the lot. Parking spaces must be delineated. Hard surface paving must be complete by the end of June. Kelly Fredrickson will inspect for all other regulations. A motion was made to approve the TOCC with the conditions, which passed.

The board went on to continue their discussions about electronic signs. Mr. Palumbo has incorporated input from both the Planning Board and the Town Board to finalize the proposed amendments for digital signs. He outlined a few changes to the proposed rules since the Town Board meeting. The percentage of the overall sign that can be an electronic display was increased to 66%. But, the square footage for the total sign is still limited to 32 square feet. The shortest time for a message to be displayed is five seconds, with the same change for time/temperature displays. It is undetermined how the Code Enforcement Officer can measure the brightness of the sign, or how to quantify impairment to drivers. Board member Bonnie Koschir from Holiday Valley said their electronic sign is not dimmable. A motion was made to recommend the proposed amendments to the Town Board so they can set a public hearing.

Both the outgoing Town Engineer, Mark Alianello and incoming Director of Public Works, Niles Pierson were at the meeting on Monday. Mr. Pierson started officially on Monday, and Mr. Alianello will end his service on Friday. The weeklong overlap is to help Mr. Pierson ease into his position. Mr. Palumbo thanked the outgoing Engineer for all his help during his two terms as Town Planner.