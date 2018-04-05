CCAC 20th Anniversary

Support the Arts at a 1920’s Party in Olean



2018 is the 20th anniversary for the Cattaraugus County Arts Council (CCAC) so a 1920s-themed Celebration of the Arts Party at the Bartlett Country Club is the perfect kick-off to our 20th year. Join us on Saturday, April 14, 2018 to personally support the art of the Southern Tier at CCAC’s largest annual fundraiser. The event is sure to be the “Bees Knees” [1920s slang for “the best”]. Join the party all “dolled up” in your “glad rags” as your best Gatsby guy and gal, or gangster Bonnie & Clyde and “get your wiggle on” for a cocktail party with a band where all “floorflushers” are welcome – translation, insatiable dancers! We’ll be serving tasty hors d’oeuvres, decadent desserts, and complimentary wine and beer.

In addition to announcing the annual Arts and Cultural Award winners, buying a $20 wine cork gets you into the wine pull which will include a variety of wines of all price ranges, so your $20 could get you a bottle worth $100! Plus, if you want to add to your art collection or nab items from your favorite local businesses, you’ll want to keep an eye on the silent auction table as the bidding continues throughout the night.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased on the CCAC website or by calling the CCAC office at 716-372-7455.

Funds raised at this event help CCAC provide a whole year of amazing arts programming, advocate for arts and culture in the region, and support local artists with professional development, exhibition and sales opportunities. The Arts Council would like to welcome new sponsors, Paul Brown Motors, Inc. of Olean as a Platinum Sponsor and Petruzzi Insurance as an Award Sponsor for this year’s event and we encourage other businesses to show their support for the arts by joining us as sponsors for this fundraiser.

We want to remind the public to submit their Arts & Cultural Awards nominations for artists, arts volunteers, outstanding high school seniors in the arts and arts educators from Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. The deadline for nominations is March 11th. Anyone can submit a nomination, including those for their own organization or for themselves by visiting www.myartscouncil.net. Winners will be selected by a committee of CCAC board members, staff and community members. The awards will be given out April 14th.

For more information on this event please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/390551594699380.

