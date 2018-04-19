Celebrating Mother Earth

Arbor Day and Earth Day in a Tree City U.S.A.

By Carol Fisher

Plant a tree, save an ocean, attend an event.

“Trees are Earth’s endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.” – Rabindranath Tagore, Bengali Poet

Trees are what these events are all about! Since it’s always good to know a little of the back story, here’s how Arbor Day came to be. A Nebraska gentleman, J. Sterling Morton, was a fervent advocate of agriculture, conservation and tree planting. In 1872 he proposed a resolution to create Arbor Day, a day set aside to plant trees. It is estimated that his effort produced the planting of over a million trees in Nebraska on that first Arbor Day. The idea caught on and before long, every state celebrated by planting trees. One can only imagine how many billions of trees have been planted across our beautiful America since that first Arbor Day, celebrated on the last Friday in April in most states.

Ninety-eight years later, on April 22, 1970, a movement was born, now known as Earth Day, initially established as a reaction to a massive California oil spill. People could plant trees, but they could also do other things to protect and save our dear Mother Earth. Clean roadways, beaches, rivers, streams and parks; encourage recycling and best practices for carrying groceries and purchased items; go vegan; repurpose items rather than disposing of them; contacting legislators and manufacturers to encourage environmentally friendly products and legislation (and oppose things like mining in our National Parks), turning off tooth brushing water, etc. The National Earth Day Network expects more than a billion people worldwide will take part this year.

Move forward to 1981 when our then-mayor, Edna Northrup, received information from Jamestown’s Bruce Robinson, a forestry consultant who was highly instrumental in the development of the Nannen Arboretum five years earlier. He told Edna of an Arbor Day Foundation program called Tree City U.S.A. From Wikipedia: The Tree City USA program is co-sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service. “It nationally recognizes cities and towns for urban and community forestry and assists them in showcasing the importance of urban forestry.” Considering the number and diversity of trees planted at the Arboretum, Bruce felt Edna might be interested in that designation for the village. “Of course,” said she, per Jodi Bentley, whom Edna immediately placed on a Board to help oversee the program. Ellicottville was the first village in NYS and remains the smallest in its 37 years of proudly flying the Tree City U.S.A. flag. To be part of the program, a municipality must fulfill certain requirements: establish a tree board, pass a tree care ordinance, have a clear plan to plant, maintain and/or remove and replace trees, and a specific budget. Jodi Bentley has completed the necessary paperwork annually and, together with a board, has worked with the forester, who will now be village employee and forester, Job Lowry, the village officials, and Schichtel’s Nursery in Springville which, per Bentley, has been especially kind and generous to the village, to fulfill all the requirements to renew and receive the new Tree City USA flag, plaque and designation. This flag and plaque is presented at the annual official Arbor Day celebration at the Nannen Arboretum. That event takes place on Friday, April 27th, from 11-12:30, when a tree will be planted, well, to celebrate TREES! Several years ago, Pat Kerl wrote a piece about the amazing gifts that trees give to us. She wrote, “Trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife.” Good reason to celebrate, don’t you think?

Another spring event is coming up this Saturday, the 21st at Allegany State Park from 10-12:30. This FREE combo ARBOR/EARTH DAY celebration starts with a one-mile hike, kids’ activities including sun painting a t-shirt or building a butterfly garden, lots of informational and educational stuff about composting and recycling, and a whole lot of fun. While you are there, you must check out the display of non-biodegradable plastics.

About plastics, have you heard the one about the young sperm whale that washed on shore? Sorry folks, no joke here. CNN, updated 4/11/18: “A sperm whale’s diet is usually comprised of giant squid. But the 33-foot long mammal that washed up on the beach of Cabo de Palos on February 27 was unusually thin. The necropsy results, released last week, listed just some of the items scientists found stuck in its stomach and intestines: plastic bags, pieces of net, a plastic water container.” Seems it died of peritonitis because it couldn’t digest the garbage. Sperm whales are endangered and not reproducing much. Sad enough. But this whale serves as a reminder of just how much plastic (about 150 million tons) are floating in the oceans (per the World Economic Forum) with eight million tons entering the waters every year, choking marine wildlife with toxic chemicals entering the ocean food chain, which means it eventually ends up on our dinner plates. Earth Day reminds us to care and do something about this. Here’s one simple thing to do. Refuse single use plastic bags from grocery and retail stores. Carry your own bags, preferably cloth. It’s easily enough done. Imagine the impact if all of us did just that one simple thing!

BTW, the 2018 paint color of the year is Oceanside. Let’s pray that we humans never get our earth to the point that the only place we will ever see a pristine, beautiful ocean blue will be on our living room walls.

“Man must feel the earth to know himself and recognize his values…. God made life simple. It is man who complicates it.” – Charles A. Lindbergh