Celebrating Mother Earth

Activities to be Held at ASP & Nannen Arboretum

Next Saturday, April 21 Allegany State Park is celebrating from 10-12:30pm at the Red House Administration Building Lobby. This is a FREE Event that has special Earth Day Activities scheduled and on-going activities will be Nature Trivia, and displays on the White Spruce, Composting, and Recycling!

For more information on this event please visit Allegany State Park’s Facebook site and refer to page 3 of this publication.

Friday, April 27 you can join the Nannen Arboretum celebration. They will plant a tree, hoist the Tree City USA flag, and present an informative talk from a member of the New York State Department of Conservation (DEC). Refreshments will be served to complete the celebration! This is FREE and open to the public.

For more information on this event please visit www.nannenarboretum.org.