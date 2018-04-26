Comprehensive Plan Review

T.P.B. Revises Transportation and Land Use Plan

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Last Monday the Town Planning Board again took up revisions in the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. In particular, the board discussed the Transportation and Future Land Use sections of the document. Town Planner Gary Palumbo stated the two sections were the largest parts of the plan. Regarding the extension of the 219 Expressway around Ellicottville, the Planner said the state indicated plans for the route were “still on the drawing board.” The town has expressed to the state its preference for placing the future interchange east of the Village, further east of the present intersection. Palumbo said he recommends the town not change any of the zoning along 242 until the state commits to building the expressway. He highlighted the need for more sidewalks in the town, saying the growth areas to the east and north of the village would all benefit from “pedestrian facilities.” The changes in the plan will include a request to the state that it include sidewalks and bike paths in any future road or bridge projects. Specifically, Palumbo mentioned the Town had received some emails from the state DOT regarding their plans for the Cowley Creek bridge project on 219 and will request the state make the improved bridge wide enough to include sidewalks. There will be language included encouraging the town to make enough pedestrian improvements to “create a walkable community.” The Plan will also encourage the town to work with other municipalities, the county, and the state to create a bike path to the school and north on 219 through the existing commercial district. The Finger Lakes Trail will be mentioned in the Plan and the fact that the EVGV Recreational Trail will be beginning phase one of construction later this year.

Parking came in for discussion at the meeting. Mr. Palumbo mentioned a lot of municipalities wrestle with parking problems. The revised Comprehensive Plan will identify one possible solution could be some type of satellite parking outside the Village. With improved sidewalks, a parking lot could be established just outside the Village close enough for visitors to walk downtown. Or establish a shuttle service between the lot and downtown.

It was mentioned NYSERDA is giving grants for solar installations for both commercial and residential projects. The town in 2017 adopted the NYS Uniform Solar Permit for installing solar panels on homes and businesses. The permit could be incorporated into the zoning codes. The Planner noted that the high-density housing land use category allows banquet centers, tourism businesses, and retail/office centers if they serve the residents in the area. Businesses applying in that zone would require a special use permit, which would allow for control. Planner Palumbo said he was removing ten pages of discussion of hydro-fracking from the codes. He said New York State currently has banned fracking, and the lengthy definition was unnecessary. The Plan will acknowledge the current status of hydro-fracking in the State. He will add a paragraph reading, if in the future, the industry changes and the state considers permitting fracking, the town should participate in a study on the impacts of fracking, update the town policies, and inform the state. A paragraph will be added to the Plan suggesting the town do a study and create a document on access management for the town; providing the state begins work on the 219 expressway and 242 interchange.

Mr. Palumbo will take the comments and suggestions from the Planning Board and incorporate them into a proposed set of changes to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. Those proposed changes will be presented to the Town Board for review and a public hearing.