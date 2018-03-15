Disagreements at Village Board

Burrell & Cappelli Disagree Over Outside Legal Consultation

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Good News

Village Mayor John Burrell started off the Board of Trustees meeting Monday night with the good news that the Village has received a sales tax check of $98,171.96. That amount is 7.6% over the total received for the same quarter last year. Trustee Cappelli raised an issue over receiving meeting agendas fairly close to the time of the meeting. He said he had received his agenda at 5:50pm Friday, and assumed people don’t work over the weekend. Then he didn’t receive changes to the agenda until Monday afternoon the day of the meeting. Mr. Cappelli said that was not enough time to review items the board may have to vote on.

Deck for Madigan’s

In business from the floor, the Aaron Tiller presented plans for an outside deck to be built over the sidewalk in front of Madigan’s. The new deck on the front would wrap around the front side of the building and connect to the existing stairs along Marshall Alley. The open deck and bar area at the rear of the building would be extended out to Milk’s Alley and cover the dumpster. The state DOT has control over the sidewalks in the Village. Mr. Tiller said the DOT allows the Village to control “face to face” (the exteriors of buildings) but would not give written approval for the deck over the sidewalk The Mayor said he had talked to Village Planner Gary Palumbo and Zoning Attorney Daniel Spitzer about the deck. Mr. Palumbo indicated the plans would need several steps to complete. The Planning Board must approve any changes in the Historical District, and the Zoning Board must issue a special use permit for outside dining. This brought up a discussion over what appears to be multiple jurisdictions for approving the balcony. Mayor Burrell said he had spoken to Nancy Rogan, chair of the Planning Board, who said the Village Board must approve changes in the Historic District. Mr. Tiller said he had worked with the Village and the DOT for rebuilding the deck on the Brickstone Suites building on the corner of Martha and Washington. Mr. Cappelli said he wanted to make sure the decision was made legally so the new deck would not be declared illegal after it is built. The Mayor pointed out the Village has worked on sidewalks on the DOT right-of-way before with no problems. Village Attorney Kathleen Moriarty pointed out the DOT doesn’t own the right-of-way. A right-of-way is an easement, not ownership. Ownership comes with a deed. Ultimately it was determined the Village Board is the correct authority to approve the deck. A motion was made to approve the balcony to be built over the sidewalk in front of Madigan’s with the condition that it receives proper approval from the relevant agencies. The motion passed.

Outside Attorneys

Trustee Cappelli brought up his objection to consulting outside attorneys regarding legal or zoning questions. He again voiced his concern with the Mayor consulting an outside attorney regarding the renovations at 23 Washington last summer. Regarding the Madigan’s deck, he said they had received a two to three-page letter from Attorney Spitzer that he felt the Village Attorney could have produced. Attorney Moriarty said she had resigned from the Zoning Board due to a “perceived of conflict of interest.” Mr. Burrell said that was why the Board had hired Mr. Spitzer’s firm of Hodgson Russ. He added Kelly Fredrickson has approached both Hodgson Russ and Ms. Moriarty with questions occasionally. Cappelli said with the Village’s limited tax base, the Governor’s 2% tax cap, and more complex situations coming before the Board, the Village could not afford to be “free and easy” in utilizing outside consolers “who don’t give answers.” “I’m trying to rein that in,” he said. Mayor Burrell opened the public hearing for Local Law #1 of 2108.

Survey

The Mayor asked Greg Cappelli to comment on the survey the Board is asking Village and Town residents and visitors to take. Mr. Cappelli said the survey with a cover letter has been sent to every resident of Ellicottville. He said posters regarding the surveys and meetings are in most businesses in town. He urged all residents to fill out the survey either from the mailing or on the Village’s website. The first of the community meetings will be at Town Center at 6pm on March 22. There are several grants the Town and Village plan to apply for that range from $5 to $20 million. Cappelli said they are hoping the meetings will result in a clear mandate from the community which will help with the grant applications.

Repeal of Peak Water Rates

The public hearing for Local Law #1 for 2018 was closed. The law amends Local Law #3 from 2011 “A Local Law in Regard to Local Sewer Use Law.” The new law will discontinue the peak demand rates from the 2011 law. That law had established higher water rates during high demand periods of the year, January, February and March. A motion to approve Local Law #1 for 2018 passed.