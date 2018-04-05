EBC Food and Beer Pairing

Pairing Dinner Celebrates Spring Flavors

Story and Photo By John Thomas

Staff Writer

When people talk about a food pairing dinner, most folks assume the accompanying libation will be wine. But when you talk to Matt Holtz, Assistant Manager at EBC, he’ll tell you pairing food with beer offers a greater variety of taste combinations. On April 14th EBC will be offering its first beer – food pairing dinner in some time. The event will start at 6pm, and be held in the brewery itself, with various stations set up providing the food item and its matching beer.

Mr. Holtz explains when you match beer with food there are a huge variety of hops that can be used in beer as opposed to a single type of grape in wine. “There are more ingredients in beer,” Holtz says, giving the brew a wider range of subtle flavors. That subtlety can help match a beer with even the most delicate French sauces. Beyond that, a fire roasted beer – where the hops are toasted – can pair beautifully with grilled food. Or a bitter beer, say an IPA, can bring out the fire in spicy food. Holtz also points out; food can be matched for strength. “You wouldn’t want to match a heavy beer with a salad.”

The pairing will feature some of EBC’s spring release beers. First off will be the Mow Master Ultra Pale Ale, a crisp, bright, mildly hoppy and lightly floral beer. Then participants will be able to sample Ellicottville IPA; this new offering will be unveiled at the pairing. It’s described as an elegant hop profile with classic aroma and spice. Special for the evening there will be a collaboration beer with Flying Monkey Brewery in Canada. Some of the Canadian brewers came to EBC, and the group created a brew they call Maibock, that will be served that evening. Lastly paired with dessert will be St. Jacobs, an exclusive limited edition brew.

Unlike sit down wine food dinners, the EBC beer pairing will be a more informal affair. What Mr. Holtz describes as a “hybrid” style dinner. Most of the courses will be at stations placed around the brewery. EBC chefs will be at the stations to describe the food and the best brew to accompany it. Imported cheese and brotzeit make up the appetizer station. The salad course will be station two with a fresh sweet and sour Asian salad. Seared duck breast bruschetta makes up the third course. The final two courses will be served dinner style around a common table. Guests will tuck into bacon-wrapped smoked pork tenderloin and bourbon glazed lamb sliders. Finally, there will be dessert and the special St. Jacobs beer. Cost for the pairing dinner is $55 per person excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made online at ellicottvillebrewing.com or by calling the office at 716-699-2537.