Enix Salon Grand Opening

Celebration in Honor of Clean Water; Party This Saturday

By Chad Neal

New businesses seem to start up in Ellicottville all of the time. It is a great place with opportunity to launch a business because of the tourism industry that has flourished here for quite some time now. Not to mention the local residents enjoy all of the new operations that come to Ellicottville as well, and one of the newest is a hair salon called Enix Salon that started styling hair at 5 East Washington St.- Suite 1 in the Ellicottville Square, neighbors to EVL Ink and Kwik Fill. Although they opened for business in October 2017 they are planning a Grand Opening party this Saturday, April 14th. From 12-5pm Enix is throwing a celebration in honor of Earth Month and their grand opening. Trina Phillippi and Hannah Clark, owners and stylists decided they wanted to pair their Grand Opening with Earth Month, which is April, “We are taking the pledge in standing up for clean water!” Phillippi said in an email to the Villager.

Though they opened in October they decided to wait for the spring months to celebrate their opening because “when we opened it was just before the holidays and we were crazy busy. The timing is more fitting for this time of year…and we decided to pair it with Earth Month.” Phillippi explained, also saying that through Aveda (the salon’s sponsored beauty product supplier), “We are raising money to support clean water locally and globally.”

The Grand Opening party they are planning will have door prizes, raffle baskets, $1 and $5 grab bags which Phillippi told the Villager will have “Aveda goodies, coupons, and an earthly mystery prize” in them, and the most important part of a party, food and refreshments. “It will be a fun time and everyone is invited!” Phillippi declared.

Since they opened their doors in October Phillippi informed the Villager after a brief interview via e-mail that, “Our business is doing great. We have dedicated clients that keep us busy!”

As part of the Ellicottville family of businesses and becoming a new part of the community the girls at Enix Salon are showing their appreciation and concern for clean water. As community minded business owners it seems they have what it takes to be an important part of Ellicottville. They are open Tuesday 3-8pm, Wednesday & Thursday 10-8pm, Friday 9-5pm & Saturday 8-2pm. For appointments call Enix at 716-699-1108 or email them at enixsalon@gmail.com.