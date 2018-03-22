EVL Cheese To Close Doors

Store to Close April 14; Shifting Full Attention to Flagship Store

By Jeanine Zimmer

Sarah Bradley of the EVL Cheese Company in Ellicottville, NY, has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Operations at the Cuba Cheese Shoppe in Cuba, NY. Bradley will be shifting her full focus on the flagship store and taking over most of its operations. The Cuba Cheese Shoppe ships out packages nationally and they also supply over 250 stores in the Western NY and Northern PA regions.

Bradley opened EVL Cheese Shop at 5 Washington Street in 2013. The family company dates back to the Cuba Cheese legacy that started 1871 with a large 3-story building where Hosea Ackerly and Daniel Sill stored blocks of cheese. They used ice from nearby Cuba Lake to provide refrigeration. The plant and building have been sold a handful of times throughout the years and the Cuba Cheese Shoppe was opened in the original building on Genesee Street in Cuba, New York in 1976. The Cuba Cheese Shoppe, owned by Sarah’s father Jeff Bradley, is a separate entity than the cheese plant now owned by Great Lakes Cheese of Hiram, Ohio who does business under the name Empire Cheese, Inc. The Empire Cheese plant makes mozzarella and provolone in Cuba. There is a whole history of Cuba Cheese on their website at cubacheese.com

“I love Ellicottville and the community and am so happy I was able to spend the time here. I met so many great people, customers and neighbors that have become my friends. It’s bitter sweet to close the doors, but I am so excited to help keep growing our brand to a higher level. I recently have grown my own family with 4-month-old Scarlett by my side and know this is the time to focus on the company as a whole.”

The EVL Cheese Company will close its doors April 14, 2018. Stop by and give a Bon Voyage to a storefront and a Congratulations to a new endeavor to a woman and a business that made a delightful mark in our Village.

With all of our support and happiness to you, Love Ellicottville.