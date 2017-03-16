10 Hour Ski Sale

Huge Ski and Snowboard Inventory Reduction Sale

By Chad Neal

For almost a decade now at the end of the ski season the retail stores in Ellicottville have been collaborating to try and reduce the inventory they had stockpiled from the season. Extra gear that the stores have will be brought to the American Legion by three different ski and snowboard shops from Ellicottville. The owners are always excited about the end of the year sale so they can make room for the next year’s new line of gear and equipment. The City Garage, Dekdebrun’s Ski Shop and Mud, Sweat ‘n Gears are loading up trucks with all sorts of outdoor winter sporting gear at deeply discounted prices this Saturday March 18&19 for Ten Hours of Power! Saturday the sale starts at Noon and goes until 6pm and Sunday, Noon until 4pm.

Now, some have heard and the rumor has been shared with question about the fate of Dekdebrun’s Ski Shop on Washington Street in Ellicottville. Greg Dekdebrun wrote the Villager newspaper to explain the fate of the popular and oldest Ski Shop in Ellicottville.

Greg writes, “ Now, about Dekdebrun’s. My parents opened their Ellicottville store in 1961 and I purchased it in 1986. After a lot of hours spent discussing it, our family decided to put the business up For Sale. I am currently talking with numerous parties about buying it. In the mean time we decided to have a Retirement sale to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and by selling down the inventory, so a new buyer would have to come up with less money to purchase the business. I want to emphasize that we are NOT SHUTTING DOWN. We have placed orders for next season and we will shut down when the last of the two ski areas close for the season. We will open again Memorial Day weekend and be open on a limited basis for the summer. Also, all of the potential buyers have asked me to stay on next season and I want to do that to make sure the level of customer service that I have established is continued. So to my loyal customers I say “I will be back!””

Dekdebrun also told the Villager that the “10 Hour Ski and Snowboard Super Sale was started in 2008. Since the ski shops were already doing a Fall Fest tent Sale together, we decided to hold a year-end event together and chose the Ellicottville American Legion Building for the indoor event. All merchandise will be 50% of of MSRP.

Sean Lowes, proprietor of The City Garage on Monroe Street in Elliottville told the Villager in an enthusiastic email stating the “10 Hours of Power Ski and Snowboard Sale is located at the Legion on Maples Rd. (near the Village Park). This event is brought to you by 3 major Ski Retailers in the 14731 zip code! They are the City Garage, Dekdebrun’s and Mud, Sweat ‘n Gears! This sale was started in 2008 as part of our local “Economic Stimulus Program”! This is a great chance to save some major cabbage on current ski and snowboard equipment: clothing, footwear and accessories! Pricing will be at 40% to 60% off of suggested retail price. Come by, check it out, who knows what you will find! Get a jump on next year! These retailers are ready to move this inventory! This sale ends Sunday March 19th at 3:59pm sharp!!”

Kimberly Reading, owner of Mud, Sweat ‘n Gears also gave some insight on the sale stating that the discounted items they will be offering include, ski and snowboard equipment, demo skis, outerwear, helmets, footwear, luggage..” and whatever else makes it to the legion. It’s a year end clearance sale event on remaining inventory.”

This sale has been a popular event at the end of the ski season for several locals and folks in the know. As more people are coming to Ellicottville and loving it, these stores want to share the savings with all of the loyal customers of old and new. To get the best deals, the best plan is to get there early. HUGE 10 HOURS of POWER SKI and SNOWBOARD SALE at the Ellicottville American Legion Saturday March 10th Noon-6pm, and Sunday Noon-4pm.