2017 Amish Relief Auction

Amish Furniture and Goods for Sale Next Weekend

The 2017 Amish Relief Auction takes place next Saturday, May 27 from 7:30am-5pm in Cherry Creek. You are invited to experience a special day of Amish life in the country, with an auction full of Amish made furniture, tables, chairs, rockers, clocks, quilts, rugs, wall hangings, many handmade items, animals, outdoor items, farm equipment, gift certificates and much more. This auction’s proceeds will go towards children and other needy families, doctor and hospital bills owed by the Conewango Valley New York community.

Amish home-style refreshments will be available along with chicken bbq, pig roast, veal burgers, fish sandwiches, subs, salad, ice cream, baked goods, lemonade, pop, and coffee. Be certain to check out the donuts freshly made on site.

From Rt. 83 in Cherry Creek, take Southside Avenue to Pickup Hill Road. Shuttle bus available and handicap parking as well. The event will take place rain or shine.